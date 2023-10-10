Arts Martin Kigondu's take two: Rise from a dishwasher to theatre king in the making

Martin Kigondu (standing) as Mosese in Nairobi Performing Arts Studio play of Francis Imbuga's "Betrayal In The City" staged at Kenya National Theatre. PHOTO | THOMAS RAJULA | NMG

By JAMES ROGOI

The first time Martin Kigondu walked down the winding staircase and into the Phoenix Theatre in Nairobi, he knew he was home. “It was different, it’s an intimate space and it blew me away,” he says more than a decade later. On that day back in 2009, Mr Kigondu crashed when the audition he had gone for did not even happen.

As a newcomer at Serare School, a young and impressionable Mr Kingondu watched the stage play Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat. The play was directed by Ian Mbugua with a cast of Serare’s students.

Speaking to the BDLife recently, he recalls the production making an impression on his young mind. “I was fascinated by the musical,” Mr Kigondu remembers.

He would later play a plump chief for his first-ever role on stage. The accolades stuck with him, “Teachers and students said, ‘That wasn’t you on stage!’ They even started calling me Bwana Chief.”

Good time and first heartbreak

With a B- in his KCSE, Mr Kigondu watched his friends trot off to university. He would not be joining them and had to get back to the drawing board as to what path he’d follow. He badgered his parents about what the plan for him would be, so much so that his mother sent him to live with his uncle in Eldoret. There, he would train children and put them on stage to play the characters in shows he’d written.

In 2007, Mr Kigondu got on a bus to Nairobi to try his luck in a travelling theatre troupe that was quick to take him on.

“I had a good time and my first heartbreak,” he says. More importantly, however, he got to hone his skills in such productions as Kithaka wa Mberia’s Kifo Kisimani. By the end of the following year, he says he knew “there was something here” and that this would be the path he would take.

You’re fired!

As his star was beginning to rise, Mr Kigondu landed the role of one of the narrators in Ngugi wa Thiong’o’s The River Between. As luck would have it, two cast mates fell ill or dropped off. He cannot quite remember, but he found himself playing three roles. He sat with his bosses and tried to renegotiate his terms. He was unceremoniously fired and asked to leave, which he did with tears stinging and blinding his eyes.

Someone at the production called him back to set, and he got a few thousand shillings more for his troubles but once the curtain came down, he became persona non grata and was blackballed from the trade he had so grown to love.

He went back home and gathered a few friends. They started staging John Ruganda’s Shreds of Tenderness for Sh50 a seat. It was a while before his purgatory period with the theatre industry came to an end.

That is how he found himself asking for an audition at The Phoenix Theatre and getting a categorical no.

Martin Kigondu poses for a photo in Nairobi on September 25, 2023. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

Rising from the ashes

Joe Kinyua of Njoro wa Uba fame was also a struggling actor at the time. Mr Kigondu told his rejection story to him. “He advised me to keep knocking on doors,” Mr Kigondu says. His mother was more practical. “She said ‘Go back and tell them you’ll do anything.’”

He went back to Phoenix. Documentary guru Sam Soko was then the stage manager and asked him if he would be an usher for the night. “I’ll do it!” was the response. For the second time in his life, he saw Ian Mbugua who was, that night as with their previous encounter, directing.

Mr Kigondu became the dishwasher and cleaned the floors but he says he was honoured to be on hallowed ground. As it transpired, The Phoenix Theatre was full of scripts and once done with his less glamourous duties, he’d pick a script and lock himself in the women's washroom to read.

He read voraciously and today credits those sessions as some of the most crucial in his evolution from actor to writer and director.

Sometime later, a ‘slave’ fell ill days before the staging of a play. Mr Kigondu was halfheartedly offered the role. He struggled through it and by the end was sure that his young career was over before it even began. He remembers his director on that show was especially nasty to him and hasn’t forgotten to this day. He remembers telling his mother, “I will not mention him in my Oscar speech!”

The calls kept coming though and today, Mr Kigondu commands the theatrical stage in Kenya as few would. He is one of the most talented and hardworking thespians. He also runs his own theatre company, Prevail Arts, and teaches drama to young minds.

Forays into TV

After the analogue-digital migration in 2015, many artists left the theatre stage and moved to television. Mr Kigondu says of his thoughts at the time, “I could do the same or stick around and be king.” He chose the latter though he knew he would follow his contemporaries into visual media.

In 2018, he decided to be a filmmaker and has today been involved in the production of several short films. At an audition where there were thousands of people bidding for only two parts, Mr Kigondu stepped out of the queue and swore he’d be ‘the actor they look for.’ He’s well into that journey.

Does theatre pay?

Mr Kingondu is not sure who exactly said it but he recalls that his friend and fellow actor Sam Psenjen likes to use the quote; If you want to see a rich actor, go to television, if you want to see a famous actor, go to the cinema but if you want to see a good actor, go to the theatre. He accepts that television is the most lucrative medium in Kenya at the moment. “Theatre benefits from TV stars,” he admits. They bump up ticket sales.

Mr Kigondu also says that a well-strategised and thought-out production can indeed make money. Here he gives the example of Too Early for Birds, a staged historical series of plays that went down well with its Kenyan audience.

Until then, Mr Kigondu is leading a campaign to shift to a culture that recognises, appreciates, and pays for the art and the artiste. He is also looking to get back on the travelling theatre scene with his play – Supernova.

