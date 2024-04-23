Rebel Moon Part 2 : Zack Snyder, Directors cut and streaming 

Four months after the first movie, Rebel Moon Part 2 is now out on Netflix. However, I must admit that the movie didn't quite live up to my expectations. While it's generally a better product, it takes an hour to truly give us the second movie I was looking forward to.

The first movie was a set-up, the second movie I thought was going to be the payoff. The second hour had me hooked with stunning visuals, fantastic costume and set designs, good stunts, and great performances particularly Jimmy, voiced by Anthony Hopkins, but we didn't get enough of him.

As expected from Zack Snyder and like the first movie the cinematography is great only this time it was action-centric (second hour) The first hour felt like an extension of the first movie with more set up and lacked the tension of an impending doom. But let's just for a minute talk about the director's cut, streaming and the possible impact of Zack Snyder's strategy for Rebel Moon.

Directors cut

Alongside Ridley Scott and James Cameron, Zack Snyder is known for his infamous director's cuts. From the outset, both Snyder and Netflix have been clear about the existence of a director's cut for Rebel Moon – an R-rated version that diverges significantly from the pg13 version that we have seen.

From a streaming business (like Netflix) standpoint, offering multiple cuts makes sense. However, I just can't help but wonder, why not release all versions and just give the viewers the option to choose which they want to watch? Or why not release the original version and slowly work on releasing the pg13 version for those who thought the other version was extreme like what they did with Deadpool 2?

The problem with directors cut

The challenge with director's cuts lies in directors potentially prioritising their creative vision at the expense of story coherence and audience appeal.

Studio involvement sometimes can help maintain commercial viability and broaden the film's appeal to a wider audience. Additionally, director's cuts run the risk of being overly indulgent in length, potentially testing the patience of viewers. Striking a delicate balance between creative freedom and a cohesive narrative is essential in navigating this territory.

Rebel moon possible impact

The Snyder Cut has become a household name for comicbook and comic book movie fans, largely thanks to the success of Zack Snyder's Justice League in 2021.

While this concept perfectly works for streaming services, if Zack Snyder's R-rated cut proves to be superior (which seems likely) and is able to win over critics, we might witness a future where studios deliberately manipulate theatrical versions (Final cuts) of films to incentivise viewers to watch or anticipate the streaming release. This trend could be particularly prevalent with directors who have distinct filmmaking styles but still want to please the studios.

Remember the era of the 90s and early 2000s when studios would release DVDs marketed as the director's cut or the final cut? I foresee a potential hybrid of that model emerging, especially considering the success of both Rebel Moon movies in terms of streaming/viewership. As I write this, the second movie remains in the top three for almost two weeks since its release, and the first movie was in the top 10 for an extended period.

The R-rated version of the film is coming out at the end of this year.