Visual Arts I am the People: Meet the Kibera Art District's rising stars

Michael Nyerere's at the HOF Gallery in Kibera during the I am the People exhibition on January 10, 2024. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

More by this Author

Kibera Art District is a flourishing new sector in the place often labelled ‘the largest slum in all of Africa.’

Setting aside the stereotypes, the new Art District was officially opened late last year, although many of the studios were already in existence when the district was launched with a parade honouring Kibera artists generally and those operating within the district specifically.

But ever since the neighbourhood was deemed a district, it’s received more visitors than before when previously, artists were either autonomous, independent or unknown.

Michael Nyerere's at the HOF Gallery in Kibera during the I am the People exhibition on January 10, 2024. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

“Now when people come to the House of Friends [HOF] Gallery, they want to know about the district and who are its members,” Pato Othieno, chairman of HOF Gallery tells BD Life. “Éither I or the gallery’s general manager Joseph [aka KaJose] Ouma are happy to escort visitors around the district to meet the artists since they’re all in the neighborhood,” he adds.

The gallery, basically the hub of the district, was also launched late last year. “But we have been dreaming about a Kibera art district, starting with a gallery, for the last 10 years,” Pato says referring to himself and Jamey Ponte, an American arts entrepreneur who’s been living in Kibera off and on for more than a decade.

Currently, the gallery is hosting two up-and-coming Kenyan artists, Michael Nyerere and Petrix Peter, both figurative painters, in a show entitled I am the People.

Describing themselves, as do most creatives in the district, as ‘self-taught’, what they mean is that they didn’t take part in formal training in art schools like those at Kenyatta or Nairobi Universities, or at BIFA (Buruburu Institute of Art). But they all have been mentored or coached by someone their senior.

Take Michael for instance, he spent three years working with and being mentored by Patrick Mukabi at Dust Depot studio. Petrix who was born and raised in Kibera, was mainly mentored by a local artist, Steve Krenze of Nyota Arts. It was with him that he started painting murals in churches and doing graffiti all over town, from Lavington and Westland to Kibera and Tanzania.

“It was while I was painting in the estates that I realised I loved painting people. I got everyone you see in this show to sit for me as I painted their portrait,” Petrix says.

He adds that all those in his exhibition represent hope for him since they have struggled and triumphed over much adversity. His portraits reflect his empathy for them.

Outside the gallery, there are artists working in a wide array of fields. There are sculptors welding recycled metals into larger-than-life animals like the giant zebra created by Sam Ochando across the street from HOF.

Michael Nyerere's painting at the HOF Gallery in Kibera during the I am the People exhibition on January 10, 2024. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

Just next door to the gallery are glass artists who were trained by Nani Croze of Kitengela Glass. “Nani also taught us how to construct our own jua kali furnace so we could make our own Dalle de Verre glass art using recycled beer and soda bottles,“ adds Joseph.

“She said she wanted to leave behind a legacy with Kenyans, so she taught 11 of us for free,” he continues.

Then, just down the road, there is one women’s project underway. It’s the Power Women group, headed by Gladys Nyaboke. All seamstresses and tailors, the women are creating original fashions using only African textiles from around the region.

As you keep moving down the road, you’ll find Peter, the chief cobbler who makes original leather sandals beaded by another group of women with whom he collaborates. But sandals are not the only leather shoe he can make. They are his most popular product, but he also makes men’s shoes on special request.

After Peter’s Moya Footwear, you round the corner and arrive just down the road at Dickson Ouma’s original brass jewellery. And like almost all the artists we meet, Dickson is busy creating everything from elegant but simple brass rings and bracelets to earrings and necklaces, all of which might pass for gold. Obviously, they are not gold, but Dickson knows how to create delicate pieces that look refined and chic.

Michael Nyerere's painting at the HOF Gallery in Kibera during the I am the People exhibition on January 10, 2024. PHOTO | MARGARETTA WA GACHERU | NMG

Finally, there are three studio spaces currently used by Joseph, Jamey, and Petrix. There is also one upstairs apartment next door to the HOF gallery. “That is strictly for visitors who are here either attending art residencies and working through the gallery, or they’ve come to entertain the locals.

“The art residencies are just starting but so far, we have hosted visiting musicians who have come to Kenya especially to perform for Kibera audiences.

→ [email protected]