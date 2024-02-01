Visual Arts The collective: Finest artists take up space across the city

Art pieces mounted at the Circle Art Gallery in Nairobi on November 15, 2023. PHOTO | WILFRED NYANGARESI | NMG

By MARGARETTA WA GACHERU

If anyone doubts that Nairobi is at the centre of a thriving visual arts scene, they only need to see two and possibly three exhibitions that have opened in the city.

The three are leading venues for contemporary African art. What’s striking is that all three are filled with a different set of artists, the vast majority of whom are Kenyan, although there are a few exceptions. Circle Art’s show also features artists from Ethiopia, Egypt, Uganda, and one Kenyan living in the diaspora. Red Hill Gallery also highlights a splendid stream of Sudanese, as does One Off Gallery, which also includes several ex-pats in their show.

Red Hill’s exhibition is the only one in which nothing is for sale since the gallerist-owner and curator, Hellmuth Rossler Musch, is also an avid collector since the early 1990s.

“I wanted to share my art with others who may not be familiar with the early period of contemporary Kenyan art,” Hellmuth tells the BD Life at the show’s opening. “The exhibition is a kind of retrospective, representing Kenyan artists from the 1980s like Wanyu Brush, Morris Foit, and Annabelle Wanjiku,” he adds. Others include Justus Kyalo and Sudanese painters Salah El Mur and Abushariaa Ahmed, who came to Kenya in the 1990s.

In contrast, Circle Art’s show entitled ‘Evocations’ features mainly artists who have shown their work at the gallery in the recent past. That includes artists like Dickens Otieno, Donald Wasswa, Gor Soudan, Shabu Mwangi, Souad Abdelrassoul, Sujay Shah, Syowia Kyambi, Tabitha wa Thuku, and Theresa Musoke.

Circle has also exhibited works by Agnes Waruguru, Jonathan Gathaara Solanke Fraser, and Tahir Karmali. I hadn’t seen only the young Ethiopian artist Tiemar Tegene before, but her paintings are evocative and powerful.

The Circle Art Show has wonderful energy and diversity—from Syowia’s masks and Wasswa’s finely polished sculptures to Gor’s delicate, colourful gardens and Agnes’ mixed-media textile art. There’s a lot of experimentation and growth going on before our eyes. Plus, it is rare to see so many outstanding female artists in a single show, thanks to the curatorial choices of Circle’s gallerist and owner, Danda Jaroljmel.

Hellmuth and Erica Rossler-Musch of Red Hill Gallery look closely at the painting by El Sadig Agena on the right. PHOTO | COURTESY

The One Off exhibition has a very different feeling and flavour as both galleries, the Loft and the Stables, exclusively embrace the ‘family’ of OO artists with which curator-owner of the gallery Carol Lees has a special relationship.

“Most of the art in this show is new and never seen before,” Carol tells the BD Life on the show’s opening day. “I think galleries have a responsibility to show never-before-seen pieces in their exhibitions,” Carol adds.

That high bar of curatorial work isn’t always easy to meet, as when Ehoodi Kichapi brought his latest oil paintings to the gallery without realising they weren’t quite dry. He’d rolled them to bring them, but unrolling them turned out to be messy and damaged the art.

Fortunately, Ehoodi had more new works ready to replace the damaged pieces. His latest paintings continue to reflect his haunting experiences of a devil woman. “The only way I can silence her {in his head] is by painting,” the artist tells the BD Life.

The two spaces at One Off are effectively balanced with the Stables feeling hot in light of the artworks being shown, especially the blood-red works of Beatrice Wanjiku, which practically overpowers the calming beads of Richard Kimathi, the symbolic drawing of Peterson Kamwathi, and even the last paintings of Timothy Brooke.

Meanwhile, with its pearly white walls, the Loft feels cool, calming, and serene. What made those mood swings between cool and hot possible are the beautiful sky-blue works by two painters, Rashid Diab and Marc Lecchini. In Rashid’s case, the women, possibly refugees from war, walk on an eternal sea of blue sand while Marc blends his blue with impressionist colours like sunflower yellow and rich grassy green.

Together, their art stretches halfway around that gallery. You don’t notice immediately the connection between the two big blue landscapes and the others across the room. But then, you appreciate Patrick Kariuki’s delicate watercolours as he explores the marvels of garden growth. It’s the land being celebrated.

Things from that river that has no name, by Peter Ngugi at One Off Gallery. PHOTO | POOL

Elias Mung’ora’s protest paintings are also about land. Coming from a community of freedom fighters against colonial land grabbers, Elias’s complaint against the historical injustice of settler colonialism is obvious. Land can also be seen as the background to James Mbuthia’s images of beautiful multicoloured African beauties. The full effect is one of harmony in the Loft.

