Careers Corporation secretary: The roles and skillsets required

Corporation Secretary (CS) role is one of the most crucial in any organisation. It promotes effectiveness and efficiency in an organisation's operations.

In the digital era, it has gained more prominence, tying the organisation together on compliance, advisory, and strategic leadership transformation.

Further, CSs are critical in formulating and implementing corporate governance frameworks that are critical to achieving corporate objectives.

The key objective is establishing effective and efficient board coordination.

A mix of skillsets promotes actions and decisions by the board linked to organisational objectives within the confines of the law and good corporate governance practices.

CS role is divided into four main pillars: compliance and administrative services; communication and records management services; governance services; and ethics and integrity services.

A number of skills are essential while contracting CSs.

Communication skills

CSs are essential in providing guidance to the board. They are expected to effectively articulate issues both at the board and management levels.

Addressing issues and communicating board decisions to internal and external stakeholders requires intense concentration.

Negotiation skills are essential in finding the best course of action while promoting the best interests of the organisation.

The need to blend with various personalities on the board is crucial for board delivery.

Organisation skills

The role entails multitasking across multiple governance processes. The organisation will ensure simultaneous processes run parallel in cost-effective patterns.

Additionally, legal and regulatory compliance requires attention to detail and proper scheduling to mitigate the risks of penalties or legal proceedings.

Problem solver

The CS needs to constantly evaluate, review, and keep tabs on changes to governance systems and frameworks.

As organisations operate within diverse environments, the provision of a quick advice on ethics and governance issues is purposeful at all times.

Independent mindset

A CS acts as the head of governance in an organisation. He or she is expected to have an independent and courageous will for the benefit of the organisation.

High integrity and confidentiality are key characteristics of board discussions.

Knowledgeable

This is necessary to ensure that statutory and regulatory compliance, which ought to be done in a strict manner and within strict timelines, is met.

Remuneration of CSs

The remuneration varies from organisation to organisation. This depends on whether the position is in-house or outsourced (on a retainer basis).

If the position is in-house, the company structure is observed.

When hiring a firm or individual as a consultant on a retainer basis, the pay depends on the scope of work and the amount negotiated by the parties.

The Institute of Certified Secretaries (ICS) has a CS Directory which contains the names of all duly registered CSs in good standing.

It is important for prospective clients to confirm the status of the professional they are planning to engage, their practising number, and their membership status.

Ms Odhiambo and Mr Kimani are members of ICS.