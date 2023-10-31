Careers Excelling at communication with customers in the digital era

By WANGU KANURI

In the digital era, where information flows at the speed of light and attention spans are shorter than ever, businesses stand at a crossroads of unprecedented opportunity and challenge.

The ability to communicate effectively with customers, handle crises adeptly and maintain genuine brand integrity continues to serve as a crucial litmus test for some businesses.

Gone are the days of one-size-fits-all communication. Companies are now required to invest in their social media personnel to ensure every post, email and chat creates a lasting impression in the minds of their clients.

Mwenda Itumbiri, the HR business partner at CIC Insurance Group, recommends the adoption of a multichannel communication strategy as a best practice for ensuring effective interactions with customers.

"You have the option to supplement your email with a direct message, a telephonic conversation, posting information on the website, or even engage through social media and video calls... depending on your audience," he suggests.

Nevertheless, Mr Itumbiri clarifies that when the message is relevant to all customers, such as when announcing a business closure due to a public holiday, it should be tailored to address the entire customer base.

On the other hand, when the communication is client-specific, personalisation is imperative. Suffice it to say, the nature of your message, the type of client you are dealing with, and the precise information you wish to share all play pivotal roles in determining how to approach the situation best.

Handling crisis

Particularly for businesses involved in delivering services and products, encountering hiccups is almost an unavoidable aspect of operations.

Issues can range from staff providing inadequate responses, wrong products, delays in order fulfilment or facing deceptive remarks from competitors.

Any of these can quickly escalate and trend across social media platforms, painting the business in a negative light. Mr Itumbiri points out that a business must salvage the situation within less than an hour.

"First, authenticate the accuracy of the claims. Next, ensure a team member contacts the dissatisfied client directly informing them that they would be compensated. Concurrently, instruct your social media staff to address the trending post. They should convey empathy and assure the public that the company is thoroughly investigating the situation," he explains.

When false claims surface, a company must strategically navigate the situation by subtly hiding the comment and directly messaging the individual who alleges to be a customer, addressing any misunderstandings.

Judy Njeri, a HR expert, highlights the significance of this approach, stating, "The company can either escalate the matter to the authorities or issue a warning to the customer to cease posting negative comments."

She underscores the imperative role of social media staff in these scenarios, emphasising their need to be exceptionally vigilant and proactive on the company's social media pages.

Recognising the potent impact of social media in shaping a business's reputation in this digital age, a furniture store owner candidly disclosed their own way of handling of such situations.

She said that to maintain a positive digital image, they proactively remove any negative comments from purported customers on their social media platforms.

Ethics and transparency

Ms Njeri suggests that businesses should commit to sharing only precise and fulfillable information.

More often than not, companies are eager to tap into trending topics as a way to promote their products. While this strategy has worked favourably for some brands, others have faced backlash, with customers opting not to engage with the company completely.

"If you want to jump on a trend, ask yourself what is the relation between your brand and the trending topic. Do not just move with the wind, it can damage the brand despite the notion that bad publicity is still publicity," she says.

If the organisation opts to engage external marketing entities like influencers and celebrities, Ms Njeri recommends ensuring that the selected individuals align well with the product.

"Let them sign a contract indicating the duration and type of marketing, the amount of money to be paid and when. This legal document will bind both the influencer and the company."

Transparency is the lifeblood of any business navigating the digital landscape. Ms Njeri emphasises the crucial need for business owners to maintain clear and precise communication channels to uphold and benefit the brand's reputation.

If an ethical violation occurs, Ms Njeri recommends that organisations take responsibility, affirming their awareness of the breach, and communicate to customers their commitment to resolving the matter promptly.

"While companies need to be prepared for uncertainties such as hacking of the system and subsequently sharing of personal information about customers, they should thoroughly investigate to know the source of the breach and act accordingly."

