How to develop high performing teams

By NICHOLAS KIBET

Many thoughts and action points have been shared in regard to performance at the workplace, but one thing still stands out the VUCA [ volatility, uncertainty, complexity and ambiguity] environment defies standard ways of working.

Any company can future-proof itself and find ways to navigate through the storms with better confidence than last time, this calls for a review on a number of items including:

Talent acquisition

There was a time businesses were hiring people to perform specific activities that translates to varied results but intentional firms have moved to hiring people to deliver specific outcomes.

It’s no longer a generic job description but a careful consideration of the role in the business, what it should add to the bottom line, how it should interact with both internal and external stakeholders and clarity in form and shape.

Performance and talent management

Right from onboarding, firms are now more deliberate in making new employees understand the role and its impact on the business, such clarity has accelerated the embedding of high-performing teams through proper placing, objective measuring and enabling of performance.

Here, the businesses are into deploying various systems and tools to enable performance through finding ways to fully tap from the talents occurring to the business.

Culture

As the adage goes that the culture eats strategy for breakfast, and we have seen how bad systems win over the best talents.

Companies are to be more deliberate on the kind of culture they would want to breed in the workplace. Culture will talk about how employees will work together as a team and even how they will transact with the company.

Positive cultures have enabled thinking out of the box, collaboration and more focus on the mission and vision – it has allowed for employees to understand the WHAT and the HOW of performance.

Reward and benefits management

Total compensation matters more to any employee and this assists in settling and focusing employees for service delivery.

A double click on items around the employee that could affect the performance mentality is identified and mitigated through provisions such as medical covers for employees and family, robust pensions systems, bonuses and incentives to reward superior performance and other social support systems.

Psychological safety

The employees that will exceed expectations require a safe space to try out various options to derive a superior outcome.

As far as one combination of resources in a specific ratio can derive a superior performance, chances are equal that the same combination might fail to hit the bull’s eye.

In such circumstances, talents are to be protected so that innovation is cultivated. Punishing punitively unique thoughts will hinder thinking out of the box for fear of repercussions.

The writer is a Group HR Manager, Board Member and thought leader.

