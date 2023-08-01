Careers How to get a job after you hit 50

When it comes to the job search, age can evoke both resilience and apprehension for those who have crossed 50 years. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By WANGU KANURI

They say age is just but a number, but when it comes to the job search, it can evoke both resilience and apprehension for those who have crossed 50 years.

The script is not any different for Catherine Mithamo, 56, who has been a hotelier since 1990 after completing her college education.

Ms Mithamo shares that between 1990 and 2022, she had never been fired from employment and only rose the corporate ladder.

“However, last year and after working in one of the hotel establishments for eight years, I was laid off. It was very frustrating having served diligently in my capacity as the manager but was still shown the door,” she says.

“During Covid-19, our salaries were slashed by 50 percent, then the establishment was closed after the lockdowns.

For the whole of 2020 and 2021, we were on half-pay. When the hotel’s sales started improving, employees enquired about their salary increments as well.”

To their dismay, the employer restructured and got fresh employees. After being laid off, Ms Mithamo explored her entrepreneurship skills and started her small hotel.

“I not only sold food but had cooking gas and an M-Pesa joint. However, it all came crumbling down when I fell ill and hospitalised for quite some while,” she says.

Even though she has not fully recovered, Ms Mithamo says when she got back on her feet, she started looking for jobs without success.

“To all the jobs I have applied either manager or supervisor, there is a cut age of must be below 45’. I have been invited for interviews but age is a big impediment. They say they want fresh blood.”

Dr Rebecca Maina, an HR consultant and lecturer, says many professions have an age limit’ that is not spoken about, an unconscious bias that older job seekers tend to face.

These employers yearn for the young blood because they would not ask for much in terms of remuneration, are more versatile — can multitask, are tech-savvy, and have potential.

Perminus Wainaina, an HR consultant and recruiter, says 50-year-olds and above should understand that no one will hire them for their potential and employers will be keen on their track record.

“Where have you worked in terms of companies or organisations? What have you been able to achieve? What did you do differently? What value can you bring to your new employer based on your experience?” he poses.

While the world seems to prioritise youth and fresh talent just as in the case of Ms Mithamo, Mr Wainaina disqualifies the notion saying age will only come up when a recruiter has doubts about you, especially when they do not measure up.

“Given a choice between a 25-year-old and a 55-year-old, if I’m able to see the value of the 25-year-old over and above what the 55 has, I will go with the former. If I compare and see that what the 55 can do is similar to what the 25 can do, then what business do I have with the 55?” he asks.

Still drawing similarities, Mr Wainaina says US President Joe Biden is quite advanced in age but he was able to get the votes.

While it is certainly rare to have senior management positions having to hire, Mr Wainaina says this is one of their stumbling blocks.

He emphasises that the young people have also not slept on their jobs and are learning survival tactics, making competition stiffer for the senior candidates.

“You’ll find that the fresh blood’ are tech-savvy, have managerial skills, and have built themselves up such that if there is a vacancy, they are equally qualified for the jobs.”

Dr Maina says it is important to raise the age conversation in a positive light. Walking down memory lane, she tells of how she was among the recruiting panel in a school looking for a principal.

This candidate was 54 and during the interview, he said: “I am not old. I have so much to offer this institution and I feel if given a chance I can use the experience I have garnered to turn around this institution.”

She opines that these hindrances are not cast in stone and that the 50-year-olds can overcome them by showcasing their familiarity in the said field and ability to be adaptable.

Like the movie The Intern, where Ben Whittaker, a 70-year-old widower starts a new job as a senior intern at an online fashion site.

He is seen as old enough to have already retired but warms through the hearts of the young employees and he can develop a bond and growing friendship with Jules Ostin, one of his younger co-workers.

“Ben overcomes ageism and bridges through the generation gap in the workplace,” says Dr Maina.

Continuous development in their respective fields empowers them to focus on enhancing their skills and competencies, adding value to their expertise.

“They should consider having a career coach who will walk with them in the journey of personal branding so that they can package their skillset and match with the potential job.”

Mr Wainaina says one who works as a customer service representative can use the skills in another industry.

“How do you package yourself? Your CV should speak on your behalf and represent you in the best way possible, selling your intentions in a way that a person has confidence in you and your capabilities,” he says.

At the heart of job searching at that age, Mr Wainaina shares that senior citizens should know that they would not get a job through the usual methods like applying through job sites.

"I would highly recommend capitalizing on their networks and consultants."

Dr Maina says that some industries could highly use the 50-year-olds expertise and would not discriminate against them.

"For instance, in counselling services, people are more inclined to open up to someone older who has more experience than a young counsellor," she stresses.

