Careers Piercing, tattoos open business window for young entrepreneurs

Mwaluma Arts Founder Ayub Mwaluma draws a client a tattoo at his tattoo shop in KCS House along Mama Ngina Street on May 26, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By JOSEPHINE NJOROGE

More by this Author

Check around TikTok, Instagram or even Linkedin and notice a fast-emerging trend among Kenyan women—a peeping tongue piercing, jewellery on the eyebrow or lip.

These body piercings may seem like things for rebellious teenagers, but now the middle-aged, career woman is finding it fashionable, opening business opportunities for young entrepreneurs who are setting up beauty parlours.

Read more HERE