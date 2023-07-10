Homes Grandpa’s swing chairs make a return, some as art pieces

Sunny Daze furniture on display at Village Market Nairobi County on July 2, 2023, during the Luxury Living and Design expo. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

By MERCY SIMIYU

In the cyclical world of design, what was once old often becomes new again. A trend that is gaining momentum in modern living spaces is the comeback of Grandpa’s chair — a nostalgic piece of furniture that evokes memories of comfort, relaxation, and cherished family moments.

The rocking chair is now found in corners in living rooms or on patios for those who love enjoying the outdoors on a Sunday afternoon.

Some of these eye-catching lounge chairs are made of mahogany or cypress wood and others from teak. For the super-rich, the grandfather’s chair is an art piece. For others, it is a lounger, where one sits back, and reads a book.

Grandpa’s chairs were often a centrepiece in family homes, providing a sanctuary for grandparents to unwind, read, or simply watch the world go by.

Interior furniture on display at Village Market Nairobi County on July 2, 2023 during the Luxury Living and Design expo. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

As time passed and new design trends emerged, these timeless pieces were often cast aside in favour of sleeker and more modern alternatives.

Natasha Mandviwalla, a business manager at Sunny Daze says one of the driving factors behind the resurgence of grandpa’s chair is the growing desire for comfort and a sense of nostalgia.

“These chairs offer a retreat from the constant hustle and bustle, providing a cosy nook where one can curl up with a book, enjoy a cup of tea, or engage in meaningful conversations. In an era dominated by screens and virtual connections, Grandpa’s chair serves as a reminder to slow down, disconnect, and relish in simple pleasures,” she says.

Rahim Mandviwalla, director at Sunny Daze, says the renewed interest in sustainability and conscious consumerism has propelled the revival of Grandpa’s chair.

He says many people are now seeking quality, durable pieces that stand the test of time rather than disposable furniture, and often these chairs, often passed down through generations, carry sentimental value and stories that add a layer of authenticity and character to our living spaces.

“We understand that the term grandfather chair’ may not sound as cool and contemporary. That’s why we prefer to call it a rocking chair. Nowadays, people are actively seeking out high-quality products, and our rocking chair fits the bill perfectly. It has become incredibly popular, and we are selling it in various modern designs,” he said.

The rocking chairs range from Sh4,500 to Sh60,000, depending on the design and material used.

Sunny Daze Swing with Canopy on display at Village Market Nairobi County on July 2, 2023 during the Luxury Living and Design expo. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

“They have also gained significant popularity among nursing moms, who find them not only comfortable but also stylish. Furthermore, our customers appreciate that these beautiful pieces can be cherished and passed down to their loved ones, adding sentimental value to their homes,” says Mr Mandviwalla.

The revival of Grandpa’s chair extends beyond individual homes — it has also found its way into communal spaces such as coffee shops, co-working areas, and hotel lounges.

By incorporating these classic pieces into their spaces, establishments are tapping into the emotional connection and sense of familiarity that Grandpa’s chair evokes, enhancing the overall customer experience.

Grace Njogu, who works at the Décor Interior, says in terms of design, contemporary iterations of Grandpa’s chair have emerged, blending the best of both worlds — timeless appeal and modern aesthetics.

Designers have reimagined these classic silhouettes by incorporating sleek lines, vibrant colours, and luxurious fabrics, allowing them to seamlessly integrate into various interior styles.

From mid-century modern to eclectic and bohemian, Grandpa’s chair adds a touch of nostalgia and personality to any space, becoming a focal point and conversation starter.

"The grandfather chair, crafted with sisal, is an exciting new addition to our shop. In today’s world, people have come to appreciate its versatility and charm.

Whether placed indoors or outdoors, as long as there is a sheltered spot, these chairs serve as excellent decorative pieces and you will be shocked the young people are the ones buying them, they come with their designs and we custom make them.

Moreover, they boast impressive longevity, lasting for up to 10 years. With these qualities, our chairs not only enhance any space but also offer long-lasting enjoyment,” said Ms Njogu.

In an era defined by constant innovation and change, Ms Njogu says, the resurgence of Grandpa’s chair brings us back to the roots of comfort and tradition.

Dr Mattress's dining table on display at Village Market Nairobi County on July 2, 2023, during the Luxury Living and Design expo. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO | NMG

It reminds us of the importance of cherishing simple moments, embracing nostalgia, and appreciating the enduring value of well-crafted furniture.

Whether it’s a cherished family heirloom or a new addition to our homes, the rocking chair offers a sanctuary of tranquillity, a testament to the timeless allure of classic design and the enduring legacy of cherished memories.

