Design & Interiors Lenny's love nest

The Love Nest Getaway loft in Nanyuki. PHOTO | IRENE MUGO | NMG

By IRENE MUGO

Located in the middle of a 150-acre wheat farm in Nanyuki sits a cabin towered acacia trees and surrounded by a grassy carpet dotting assorted flowers and medicinal plants.

It was built at the height of the Covid-19 pandemic when the government had imposed strict movement restrictions.

The owner, Lenny Gitonga had travelled home for holiday two years ago from Australia where he resides. He had hoped to make merry with family and friends and then jet back to 'the land down under' where he has worked as an architect for seven years.

Then the government imposed lockdowns and suspended flights to curb the spread of the virus. Suddenly Lenny had a lot of time on his hands as the government grounded flights for months on end.

To keep himself busy, he needed a project. He figured why not build a cabin. After all, he needed his place when he would eventually relocate.

"With the help of two of my friends who had accompanied me for the vacation, I enjoyed building the house myself. It was cost-effective because we have a family-owned sawmill where I sourced most of the wood for carpentry," he said in a phone interview.

The house has borrowed a lot from the Australian architectural style.

The cooking area at the Love Nest Getaway loft in Nanyuki. PHOTO | IRENE MUGO | NMG

But just as he was finishing the project, the government started easing restrictions and soon he was recalled to work.

Being far away from work, he figured the cabin shouldn't fall into disrepair because of lack of use. Lenny decided to open it up to lovers on getaway excursions, as well as business people on solo trips.

To ensure that the house is well maintained, he has engaged an agent- Nimmohs Homestay- to manage the property.

Wairimu Ndungu, Nimmohs Homastay's manager says the cabin is the ideal getaway for people looking to escape noisy towns and unwind and reflect while enjoying the bliss of the countryside.

"The setup offers an intimate space to unwind and relax," says Wairimu.

The cabin has no television and Wi-Fi connection, which is deliberate to allow people to immerse themselves in the space without distractions.

"We do not have electronics around save for what one carries with them and that is the intention to allow people to just enjoy being here without a care of what is happening in the world. The idea is to have people leave technology behind and connect with nature," explains Wairimu.

Inside the cabin, there is a kitchenette and a diner where guests can cook food sourced from the farm. There is a stairway that leads to the bedroom with a huge window overlooking the farm that has vegetables, potatoes, dairy, and poultry.

From the bedroom deck, one can enjoy spectacular sunset that is filtered through by the branches of the tall acacia tree trunks surrounding it.

The single Queen size bed at the Love Nest Getaway loft in Nanyuki. PHOTO | IRENE MUGO | NMG

Depending on the day of the week, the charges for a night at the Love Nest ranges from Sh5,000 to Sh10,000.

"We always customise this place to serve our clients' need, be it wedding anniversary, vacations and birthday treats," Ms Ndungu says noting that the premise allows clients to tug along their pets.

