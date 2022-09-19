Fashion Tips for that ravishing eye make-up look

An extreme close-up of an African female eye with professional make-up. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By Mercy Simiyu

More by this Author

Eye make-up. They say that the eyes are the windows to the soul. In this day and age, all it takes is just a little concentration to look extraordinarily good. With just mascara, eye-shadow, and eyeliner, you’re guaranteed to have your eyes popping.

Faith Kamau,27, a make-up artist says good eye make-up hides flaws in the face. “Eyes are the most attractive part of your face. Whether you have a fair or dark complexion, it doesn't matter. You can always look ravishing if your eyes are attractive,” says Ms Kamau.

Gone are the days when women were conservative, favouring subtle eye make-up. Today they have embraced bold, shimmery eye make-up.

However, Ms Kamau says night-outs with the girls are the best time to experiment to achieve that bold eye look. “And the good thing is you don’t have to be cautious about your age, when it comes to eye make-up there are no specifics for different ages.”

A model wearing makeup and different shades of color around the eyes on September 18, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

There are different types of eye make-up. Below Ms Kamau advises how to properly wear them to complete your looks.

Natural eye make-up – This is one of the easiest ways to enhance your looks. You do not need to overdo your eye make-up. Just keep it simple. First, apply an eye primer to create a smooth surface then use a medium-sized eye make-up brush for that natural look of basic eyeshadow.

Apply this eyeshadow up to the tear-duct area. Then use an eye curler. In case your eyelashes are small, use mascara. Lastly, use eyebrow pencils and you are ready.

Smokey eye make-up – For smoldering smokey eye make-up, do all that you have done above in addition to eyeliner and matte black eyeshadow on the outer corners of your eye.

Use eyeshadows of the same colour so that one lighter and the other is darker. Remember to blend in the eyeshadow and eyeliner correctly to achieve that smokey dark corner eyes look.

Cat eye make-up – Cat eye make-up requires a steady hand, as the eyeliner that plays a significant role. You must avoid dark shade eyeshadows, all you need is to apply heavy eyeliner over the edges of your eyes. Just apply natural shade eyeshadow as you'd do with natural eye make-up and then use eyeliner in a swooping way.

You may also go for double cat-eye. Whatever you do try to keep it clean and let the eyeliner stroke go in one shot. Do not forget to use a smudge-proof powder before applying make-up in this type.

Shimmery eye make-up – Many prefer using glitter over cat eye make-up. This way it becomes glitter eye makeup. It demands precision and a keen eye to get the nooks and crannies of the ink right.

“I can’t do without eye makeup. But the struggle of getting it right every morning is such a hassle, especially for eyeliner. The first time I tried eyeliner I looked like a clown as each eye had a different shape. Blending eye shadow colours was tricky because I did not understand my face very well,” said Josephine Wairimu.

A model wearing makeup and different shades of color around the eyes on September 18, 2022. PHOTO | LUCY WANJIRU | NMG

Ms Kamau however says everyone has some flaws in their face. “Some have a too pointed nose, while others could have a lousy shape lip. Nevertheless, when you have attractive and appealing eyes, then it does not make others stay hung on your flaws.”

She cautions against wearing the same type of eye make-up on all occasions. “In your everyday life, you may stick to natural eye make-up, whereas when you are going to attend a party or are planning to have dinner outside, then you may try other styles,” says Ms Kamau.

How much do some of the eye make-up brands cost? L.A Girl fine TP liquid eyeliner goes Sh1,000, Cover Girl perfect point plus liquid eyeliner costs Sh2,000, Maybelline colossal Kajal Argan Sh750, Joanna Cosmetic eyeshadow palette features 10 eye shadow colours and retails at Sh2,700, and Maybelline Sky High Volume Mascara at Sh960.

[email protected]