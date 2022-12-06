Fashion MAC re-enters skincare market

MAC Cosmetics, a beauty products manufacturer known for its bold lipstick and colour makeup, has made a comeback in the skincare market. PHOTO | POOL

By Mercy Simiyu

MAC Cosmetics, a beauty products manufacturer known for its bold lipstick and colour makeup, has made a comeback in the skincare market.

The brand, which is owned by Estée Lauder, has debuted a new “high-performance” skincare range called hyper-real, as it seeks a share of a growing number of customers looking for glowing, ageless skin.

It says its goal is to have about 30 per cent of its beauty customers use its skincare products in the next three years.

It has launched a serum, cleansing oil and moisturiser. The products priced at about Sh6,000 will be available in stores in January.

Over the years, MAC has grown its presence with 1,500 stores worldwide as well as online.

Some of the genuine MAC beauty products. PHOTO | POOL

Demand for skin care products, especially serum which has concentrated doses of antioxidants that give the skin the vibrant rich glow that many women and men are searching for, has seen global beauty product makers set up in Kenya.

Moisturisers are also big business as many seek to keep their skin hydrated.

“The hyper reel is designed to be performed together with the makeup, the skincare line has been in development for four years, and we have experimented on different types of skin,” said Gina Quartarolo, the director, of global product development at MAC Cosmetics.

In 2017, MAC Cosmetics ventured into skincare, but the skin-detoxifying products have not done well in the market.

Skincare is a big business now, according to Euromonitor, with the market set to reach $181 billion globally by 2025, up from $155 billion in 2021.

MAC is coming into the market when top brands have dominated the skincare space starting with L’Oreal and Nivea. Fenty recently launched products in Kenya.

Unilever-owned Hourglass Cosmetics also launched a skincare collection in February 2021.

Another new player in the market is Uncover Skincare, founded in 2020, selling cleansers, serums, toners and charcoal sponges.

There is also a shift to organic, vegan or plant-based beauty products with a number of Kenyans now using Korea and Japanese oils.

