Food & Drinks Mother’s day Gifting: Experts' tips on ways to make the presents more meaningful

Geeks Solutions Managing Director Timothy Ngugi. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

By MERCY SIMIYU

Mother's Day is fast approaching, and this special day presents an opportunity to show appreciation for the important women in our lives, whether they are mothers, grandmothers, or any other mother figure.

It is a time to celebrate their love and guidance and honour their significant contribution in our lives. As this special day draws near, what is the best gift to express your gratitude this year?

A Gift item on display. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

Timothy Ngugi, the managing director of Geeks Solutions says flowers are the most popular choice for Mother's Day gifts, and customers usually order them in advance and pay for them upfront.

“Personalised gift hampers are also highly sought after, the hampers allow for a personalised touch with some customers requesting special messages to be included in the gifts, making them a unique and sentimental way to express love and appreciation for the special women in our lives,” says Mr Ngugi.

“These hampers may contain flowers, chocolates, customised drinkware, or even stationery, depending on the customer's preferences. Some customers also request personalised messages to be included in the gifts,” he adds.

Personalized gift hampers have become a trendy and popular option for Mother's Day.

“One unique gift item that is particularly popular among mothers aged 40 and above is the customised Maasai shuka. They can be personalised to suit individual preferences, we also do interior items like wall hangings which come in different forms” says Mr Ngugi.

The gifting experts however recommend taking into account the mother's hobbies while choosing a gift for them.

“For bosses and entrepreneurs, business gifts can be personalised with gift sets from their children, while functional items like stationery and family pictures are recommended for those who spend most of their time in the office,” he noted.

“For stay-at-home mothers, the gifting experts advise on customized items that suit their hobbies and preferences,” he adds.

The gifting culture is not just a trend, as Kenyans have embraced it with open arms, and social media has played a significant role in promoting it.

A Gift item on display. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

The current trend is moving away from traditional messages like "Happy Mother's Day" to more personalised and creative phrases.

“One sentimental gift suggestion is to give mothers flowers, as they love them, along with a customised card or a message on a wooden plaque or glass to make the gift extra special. After all, the experts recommend giving mothers their roses while they can still smell them,” said Mr Ngugi.

Eva Wangui Matiru, the owner of Precious Giftz, a handmade gift shop also emphasises the importance of personalised gifting.

A Gift item on display. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

According to Eva, it is essential to give someone something that they like, rather than what you like.

“It is better to give someone a gift that they will like rather than giving them something that you personally prefer, I specialises in handmade gifts, which are unique and appreciated by the recipient,”

Ms Matiru also recommends taking the age of the recipient into consideration when selecting a gift. She however says that personalised items should reflect their hobbies.

A Gift item on display. PHOTO | EVANS HABIL | NMG

“At present, the most popular item being sold is a wooden card that I personalise by engraving the client's photos on it. The clients provide a message, but if they are unsure of what to write, I assist them by asking about their loved ones to help them come up with a suitable message,” she adds.

