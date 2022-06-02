Food & Drinks A new Asian-inspired rooftop bar in Nairobi

Mr Semith Anali, General Manager Best Western Plus hotel and a guest during the launch of their new menu at Asiatic Bar and lounge last week. PHOTO | POOL

By HILARY KIMUYU

A new Asian-inspired restaurant with a rooftop bar has opened its doors in Westlands, Nairobi.

Asiatic bar and lounge is located at Best Western Plus in the heart of Westlands and will serve an Asian-inspired menu.

Asiatic which recently launched its new menu has attracted the head chef from Nepal, Ranjendra Bishowkarma and the team has travelled to key destinations around the world to take inspiration for the menu.

The dishes will feature fresh, local produce combined with “sensuous taste experiences”.

Semith Anali, Best Western general manager said that this is a unique venture for the city and that their demographic is the stylish over-25 crowd, who expect excellence.

“Asiatic offers somewhere to dine, drink and dance. The interest we have received has already been incredible.”

The menu will have dishes made to be shared, with beautifully presented small plates and a colourful array of dim sum.

For appetiser and main dishes, one will be able to sample prawn and celery dumplings, smoked chicken dumplings, smoked salmon and avocado uramaki and spicy mushroom and cucumber uramaki.

Sautéed prawn with shimeji, mushroom in hoisin sauce exotic Asian green with elephant garlic and hakka noodles will also be on offer.

For a sweet finale, you can indulge in creative treats such as the Asiatic fried ice cream, warm dark chocolate brownie or lemon grass cheesecake with blueberry. The desserts deserve an extra special mention; each one is a masterpiece in its own right.

While cocktails will continue to form a core of the drinks offered, the Asiatic bar and lounge will also feature a more well-led focus, with an emphasis on low intervention international wines.

Anali said the launch of the new menu would hinge on the stability of the post-pandemic hospitality industry.

“If we were to ever do more with the menu, we would need to have more of an idea of how stable the industry is going to be in the long term,” he said.

