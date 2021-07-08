Food & Drinks Barbecue, Guinness and new flavours

EABL Head of Marketing Beer, Anne Joy Michira (left) and George Kariithi at Liquor house on Kiambu road on July 1, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

By HILARY KIMUYU

A perfect pairing of barbecue meats and beer is highly subjective. Some people love the traditional crunchy unflavoured nyama choma with beer. Others are now seeking a more flavourful taste; slowly grilled meats covered in slightly thick, sweet sauces.

Kenya Breweries Limited (KBL) is seeking to introduce a new way of enjoying beer and meat. The brewer has partnered with barbecue enthusiasts Chef George Kariithi, the founder of George Grill King, Chef Stephanie Khafafa and Chef Rubia to teach beer lovers how to pair Guinness-variant Hop House 13 with barbecued meats.

Carved meat by Chef George Githinji Kariithi at Liquor house on Kiambu road on Thursday, July 1, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

Last week, it launched a culinary experience dubbed ‘Flavor by Fire.’ The event that was held at the Liquor House on Nairobi’s Kiambu Road saw guests taste the crunchy, chewy, flavourful meats that were perfect, as was the atmosphere.

Anne Joy Michira, EABL head of marketing beer, said there is always something special about cooking food over fire.

“It brings people together in a way you don’t get using other cooking methods. Hop House 13 has a similar effect — it’s the perfect way to celebrate getting together with friends and family for some quality time,” she said, adding “Guinness pairs so perfectly with roasted and barbequed dishes, and we use fire to give Guinness brands flavour and unique taste.”

The campaign also aims to celebrate chefs and foodies alike, inviting Guinness Hop House 13 consumers to try a few recipes at home.

Hop House 13 will be working with the three barbecue chefs who will share recipes and demonstrate to consumers how to prepare the food and pair it with their favourite drink.

Chef Stephanie Khafafa at Liquor house on Kiambu road on July 1, 2021. PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

According to Chef George, the malty and dark flavours of the dark beer heighten the savoury flavours of the meat which is typically slow roasted in dark spices for hours. But this pairing goes way beyond flavour. It's not just pairing dishes like his seasoned beef or chicken, he also cooks with beer.

“The smoky and malty notes found in the beer bring out the sweetness and smoked flavours in his entrées, making for a simple, but tasty, combo,” he said.

Joel Kamau, KBL’s commercial director said that they will have Hop House 13 Flavour by Fire experiences in selected outlets across the country.

“Kenya was the first market in Africa to launch Hop House in 2019 and we believe through these flavourful experiences, we will be able to drive appetite appeal for Hop House that makes it an obvious choice when you think of a good time with friends over a sumptuous meal,” he said.

Hop House 13, a lager from the house of Guinness, and crafted in Ireland, is now brewed in Kenya. It is double hopped for more taste.