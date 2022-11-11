Food & Drinks EABL taps into festive gifting with limited edition Johnnie Walker

Johnnie Walker limited edition gifting bottles -- Black Label, Gold Label, and Red Label. PHOTO | POOL

By ELIZABETH KIVUVA

More by this Author

East Africa Breweries Limited (EABL) is seeking to tap into the festive season’s gift-giving culture with the rollout of a limited-edition new bottle and package of Johnnie Walker whiskies.

The two-month-long promotion will allow whisky enthusiasts to gift their friends and loved ones a customised pack of the three Johnnie Walker brands --Black Label, Gold Reserve Label, and Red Label.

“During this celebratory season, it’s wonderful to be able to create a one-of-a-kind gifting idea from such an iconic whisky brand. Kenyans are known for their giving and gifting spirit, and we want to be part of that culture,” said KBL commercial director Joel Kamau.

The whiskies will be available in select outlets, among them Liquor House, Bluesky wines, Naivas, Chandarana, Game, Karen Provision stores, Clean Shelf supermarket and Woodvale Liquor House.

“We will also be running special gifting activations in select malls, bars and liquor stores where you can take advantage of free gift personalisation like bottle engraving, personalised cards, and gift packaging by our Johnnie Walker ambassadors,” said Mr Kamau.

Johnnie Walker is the flagship whisky brand for EABL, with the Red Label being the brewer’s biggest volume driver, followed by Black.

[email protected]