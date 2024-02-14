Food & Drinks Memorable affair: Hotels line up post Valentine’s dinners

Hotels are selling post-Valentine deals to grow occupancy and dinner reservations. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By MERCY SIMIYU

Hotels are selling post-Valentine deals to grow occupancy and dinner reservations. A day to Wednesday's Valentine's Day, reservations at high-end city restaurants were at 40 to 60 percent with a few fully booked as they prepared to serve elaborate dinners going for between Sh25,000 to Sh60,000 for a couple for five to six-course meals.

From couple massages, to carefully curated date-night dinners, hotels tailored Valentine's Day offerings into a memorable affair.

"For Hemingways Eden, the five-course Valentine's dinner was Sh22,000 per couple and Sh63,800 per double for those spending the night. We had a six-course Valentine's dinner at Sh24,000 paired with love ballad music by DJ Gat’mo. We also had spa offers ranging from Sh23,000 per person for Hemingways Nairobi," said Hemingways Nairobi General Manager Richard Kimenyi and Hemingways Eden Residences Manager Maurice Sabaya.

For Hemingways hotels, most of the customers booked for Wednesday Valentine’s Day with weekend reservations being for brunch.

To take advantage of couples who see February as a month dedicated to love, Sarova Maiyan started selling a weekend package that comes with a boat ride and a pianist for Sh25,300 per person sharing from early this month.

At Tamarind, a Sh20,000 Valentine's at sea deal started way before D-day, targeting both singles who are looking for love or happily solo and couples.

“We hosted pre-Valentine events for both singles and couples, culminating in special lovers' gatherings on February 14. For those joining us over the weekend, we guarantee a special and unforgettable experience,” said Ms Bilha Mucuha, the Tamarind Group sales and marketing manager.

At Safari Park, the Sh18,000 per couple grilled meat feast and Safari Cats dancers also attracted many guests.

“With Valentine's Day falling on a Wednesday, we launched our packages early, starting from February 10. I'm delighted to report that the celebration of love is still in full swing, as our occupancy rate remains at a robust 65 percent,” said Stephen Ng’ang’a, the front office manager at Safari Park.

Other hotels added children to the lover's day mix.

At Radisson Blu Hotel & Residence Nairobi Arboretum, couples paid Sh18,000 for the dinner, with those with children topping up Sh4,300 for a child.

For Sarova City hotels, most guests booked dinner reservations on Wednesday.

"But Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge located within Lake Nakuru National Park was fully booked on Valentine’s Day as well as the weekend," said Jayne Kiragu, Sarova Lion Hill Game Lodge manager.

Ms Kiragu said this year’s occupancy on Valentine’s Day rose compared to 2023 which recorded a lower occupancy rate. Sarova Mara Game Camp in Maasai Mara was almost at full capacity for Valentine’s Day.

"This is a clear indication that the mid-week date is not a deterrent for travel during this popular day. With Kenyans being last-minute rushers, we get several walk-ins," she said.

