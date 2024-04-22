Bonface Mosoti’s little 'Garden of Eden' in dry Kamulu

A view of Bishop Bonface Mosoti’s home in Kamulu, Nairobi on April 11, 2024.

Photo credit: Lucy Wanjiru | Nation Media Group

By  Linet Owoko

Business and Lifestyle Reporter

Nation Media Group

About 35 kilometres from Nairobi's Central Business District, we arrive at Kamulu, one of the fast-growing satellite towns. It is a rainy season but Kamulu is hot and dry. There is little greenery, but one house stands as an oasis in a desert.

Inside Bishop Bonface Mosoti's home, sitting on one and a half acres of land in Kamulu, the ambience changes. It is breezy. There is a well-manicured lawn. The driveway is under a canopy of green creepers.

"I used to live in Embakasi and pay Sh65,000 for rent. Then it became populated and I moved here in 2020 where I could save on rent. It was a semi-desert," he says.

Seven years later, Mr Mosoti is living his dreams. He has named the garden Bonbern - a mix of the names of his family members.

