Gardenpreneurship: Shirley Kadoch turns city gardens into works of art

A garden naturally breathes life into a home. But to elevate it into a work of art, infusing the right shades of colour is essential.

When Shirley Kadoch moved to Kenya from her country in the Middle East almost a decade ago, it struck her how most Kenyan homeowners were reluctant to experiment with colourful flowers and plant. It was always a dash of colour here and there in a sea of green.

“I have always loved flowers. Back in my country, I was a garden designer,” says Shirley.

She wanted to continue her career in garden design, but the local market was less vibrant.

“I realised that though roadside vendors had some good varieties, they didn’t have everything I was used to,” she says of the moment she decided to open a flower shop.

As a designer, I always look for bright colours. I wanted to offer a varied and beautiful mix of colours and greenery,” says Shirley.

In the last few years, her Flower Factory in Karen, Nairobi has helped homeowners create magnificent gardens. Retailers and corporates have also been turning to her to make their gardens awe-inspiring spaces.

Business journey

Starting a business can feel like playing snakes and ladders, with its ups and downs.

For Shirley, resilience and a strong passion for bringing together a unique collection of flowers and creating beautiful gardens have helped her navigate the tough entrepreneurship landscape in Kenya.

“It started as a small shop and slowly grew into something big. Now, as you can see, it looks magnificent,” says Shirley.

A variety of flowers and plants at the Flower Factory Garden in Nairobi on June 20, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

Current operations

Nestled within the tranquil Talisman Restaurant in Karen, the Flower Factory Garden is a haven for nature lovers. Shirley says the name of the garden was informed by her anticipation of producing numerous flowers. What began with just three flowers has now grown into a vibrant collection of houseplants, herbs, and fruit trees.

The garden also offers hanging baskets, stylish pots, and essential gardening tools. This carefully curated collection, Shirley says, aims to add colour and vitality to both indoor and outdoor spaces.

“Here you will experience the perfect blend of gardening simplicity and fun, all in a unique environment that reconnects you with nature,” she says.

Varieties

The Flower Factory is home to more than 30 species of potted plants, including the short-lived, tender Argyranthemum that blooms in full sun, the ornamental Calibrachoa which grows best in a pot, and Chrysanthemum, Dahlia, Dianthus, Fuchsia Jollies, Gaura, and Gerbera, each with more than three varieties.

Plants at the Flower Factory Garden in Nairobi on June 20, 2024. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita | Nation Media Group

The large number of varieties allows her to maintain a wide range of stock for her customers.

“We are always adding more and more. Each time we introduce something new to keep our customers interested. Once you have a bag of flowers, you keep coming back for more,” she says.

Her favourite flower, the petunia, comes in up to five varieties in pink, red, white, and purple, for both standing and hanging pots. It is also a top seller.

“I love the colours, the shape, and the fact that it comes in so many varieties,” she says.

Because they are annuals, Ms Kadoch stresses that they should be replaced every six months.

“I usually recommend using mostly perennials in your garden and leaving a small area for seasonal colour. Since adding colour with annuals is not expensive, you can change it twice a year and still have an amazing effect,” she notes.

The garden also includes Lobularia, New Guinea; an annual flower that lasts one full growing season. There are also ornamental grasses, portulaca, salvia, and sunflowers, which she buys either as seeds or seedlings, and take between two and six months to flower, depending on the plant.

Herb garden

The herb garden has mint, with up to five varieties, including pineapple and chocolate, as well as lemongrass, strawberry, coriander, parsley, rosemary, thyme, curry, sage, and aloe vera.

The basil comes in three varieties, including regular, Thai, and holy basil for her Indian customers.

“I like to have a variety of plants because it attracts a lot of customers and we also want to keep it interesting,” she says.

In the middle of the garden is a bird bath decorated with petunias to add to the fun. Water and seeds are added to attract birds to the garden, creating an almost complete ecosystem.

Flower Factory's most prized possessions come from local growers, major stores, and their farm in Athi River, where they grow many of their flowers.

Her clients include China Square, Carrefour supermarkets and other companies through partnerships.

“Not everyone likes to come to Karen, so we try to reach them everywhere,” she says.

Challenges and successes

“The business is hard, hectic, but it’s fun. The turnover, half of it goes to our customers, the partnerships, so it doesn’t represent our profits. But we are not complaining. We are constantly investing in equipment, greenhouses, and agronomists to train our staff," says Shirley.

She adds, “We face challenges such as climate change affecting sunlight, excessive humidity leading to bacterial growth, and reduced shelf life.”

Surrounding oneself with beautiful plants has a positive effect on mental health and well-being. The 44-year-old mother of three says that flowers and gardens have always made her feel younger.

Future plans

Looking ahead, she is striving for improve her business. Her team, which has grown from three to nearly 50, serves as a vital support system. She credits their strength and dedication for keeping her motivated.

The success of the Flower Factory, she says, also depends on loyal customers who return for more plants and advice.