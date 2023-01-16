Gardening Houseplants to keep your bathroom fresh day-long

Green plants and leaves of monstera in the interior of a bathroom. FILE PHOTO | NMG

By LINET OWOKO

Bathroom plants are now considered essential accessories. Not only do they purify the air, but they also make for good company during the stay.

Putting plants in your bathroom is an excellent way to dress up the space.

Lilian Kariuki, an indoor plants specialist says bathrooms are great for certain plants to thrive in, thanks to their warm and humid atmosphere.

From aloe vera to fern, there are plenty of bathroom plants that will elevate your space and keep it bright.

“With just a few additions, your bathroom can be transformed into a rainforest-inspired haven of calm, with your houseplants working hard to keep your bathroom steam and bacteria-free,” says Ms Kariuki.

What are some of the factors one should consider before picking a bathroom plant?

With the shower and sink running several times per day, the humidity in bathrooms is high. Ms Kariuki notes that you would probably get disappointed if you tried to grow a cactus next to your bathtub.

Luckily, there are lots of houseplants that thrive in moist conditions.

“Lack of humidity is actually a problem for a lot of houseplants, one that can be solved by growing them in the bathroom,” she says.

Another less sure but very common factor is light. Many bathrooms have small or even nonexistent windows. If your bathroom is one of these, you will want to select plants that can thrive in low light.

Also, make sure that your bathroom fixtures use fluorescent light bulbs, as these produce the wavelengths of light that plants need from the sun.

Here are some very popular bathroom houseplants that will make you want to have more bathrooms in your house.

Aloe vera

Aloe vera is a medicinal plant that has been used to treat health and skin conditions for decades. It will thrive well on a bathroom shelf as it does not need much water.

One important thing in the care of aloe vera houseplants is that they need bright and proper light. Similar to the spider plant, aloe vera produces ‘shoots’ which can be trimmed and propagated in the soil to create brand-new plants.

Phalaenopsis orchids

These are some of the most commonly grown houseplants. Provided they have proper growing conditions; it isn’t difficult to learn how to take care of orchid plants.

Once you learn how to grow them, it’s a done deal! Orchids require little care once all their basic needs are met such as light, temperature, and humidity.

Aside from being a bathroom plant, orchids make excellent accent plantings to nearly any home décor.

Snake plant

This brilliant bathroom plant; also known as the mother-in-law's tongue, thrives in high humidity, but can also tolerate low humidity.

The long, vertical leaves are known to help filter toxins out of the air, and thanks to the steam from long, hot showers, it won't need watering as much.

“If you are working with a small bathroom a snake plant is a great choice as the leaves grow up, rather than out so it won't take up too much floor space. Be sure to dust the leaves on a regular basis so they can still soak up the light and moisture that your bathroom brings,” explains Ms Kariuki.

Spider plant

The propagating spider plant is one of the most popular houseplants thanks to its air-purifying qualities, arching leaves, and quick-growing ability.

While these are ideal for all around the home, they are excellent plants to consider in the bathroom.

FILE PHOTO | NMG

“Once they reach maturity, these clumpy, grassy plants will start to grow offshoots, which can be trimmed and propagated to create even more spider plants.”

Pothos

Pothos plants are able to absorb water easily, which makes them ideal for a bathroom. These lush green trailing plants are also known as the Devil's Ivy because it is almost impossible to kill, and it stays green even when kept in the dark. It thrives best in direct light and looks great placed on a shelf.

Peace Lily

The Peace Lily is native to tropical rainforests; making it an excellent plant to have growing in your bathroom. It also looks gorgeous.

With deep, glossy green leaves and bright white flowers, it loves moisture and prefers to be kept in low-light locations.

FILE PHOTO | NMG

Monstera

It will thrive in normal room humidity but prefers humid conditions if possible. It performs well between 18 to 30 degrees Celcius, and it is best not to let it go below 15 degrees Celcius.

Despite their numerous benefits, monstera plants are probably most prized for their beauty and ornamental use.

Philodendrons

Due to their ability to adapt to various lighting and water conditions which makes them thrive indoors very well, the philodendrons make such good indoor plants.

The plants have large, green, dark leaves which allow them to absorb even the tiniest traces of light and water.

Ferns

You don't need a bright light in your house to grow ferns. Varieties like maidenhair and asparagus can grow well in low-light conditions.

Keep the soil moist. Ferns are water-loving plants, which means that they do best in soil that is evenly and consistently moist. Some can even be grown right in a shower stall where they are regularly.

A fern plant at Eagles’ Wings Garden in Elgon-View Estate, Eldoret town of Uasin Gishu County belonging to Neil Lawrence, on March 10, 2021. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NMG

Chinese Evergreen

Also known as aglaonema, it is a highly decorative plant with several interesting varieties.

It is one of the most popular houseplants and the colour variations range from dark green to silver, and some with hints of red that will no doubt add ambience to your bathroom.

“Characteristics which will apply for all is that they are low light plants and they love humidity, conditions that help the plants to absorb and retain water for a long time,” says Ms Kariuki.

She reminds us that you should always remember to pick our plant pots carefully.

FILE PHOTO | NMG

“They should be made from a porous material like terracotta and have a few drainage holes at the bottom. If your plant pot has a solid bottom, ensure it is placed in a pot with drainage holes first, then place it on top of a dish or saucer inside the main pot,” she says.

