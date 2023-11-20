Gardening

My all potted garden: How I planted over 500 flowers in pots

By Caroline Wanjugu
Tuesday November 21 2023

Anwar Taher was born with green fingers. He says it is in his DNA.

“As a child, I used to grow vegetables. Actually, my mom would use all that I grew for cooking. I grew up in Nairobi and I would get those used-up Elianto oil containers and grow plants in there. I used to be a very cheeky boy. I would walk around with water containers, always looking to plant things in the soil. I have always had a passion for gardening,” Mr Taher tells  the BDLife

Gardening

Nov 7, 2023

My garden sings flowers in 50 pots

The gardening boom during Covid-19 may have bust, but there are some like Freshiah Njeri who......

CAROLINE WANJUGU
