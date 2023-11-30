Wellness & Fitness The pet surgeon: Why you must castrate your pets

Veterinary Surgeon Dr. Desmond Tutu performs surgery on a dog at Yaya Vet Clinic, Nairobi on November 4, 2023.

By MARION SITAWA

More by this Author

A dog named “Bellah” lies unconscious on a theatre table as Dr Desmond Tutu nips off its ovaries.

Dr Tutu, a veterinarian is at his clinic, Yaya Vet Clinic in Nairobi. He has been taking care of “fur babies”, a common term that pet lovers use for their cats and dogs, for 12 years now.

“I wanted to be a civil engineer but once I got to vet school, it was a whole adventure and I gained interest through the right mentorship. Then I fell in love with the practice,” he says.

The 37-year-old says the most common surgeries that he does at the clinic are the castration of male animals and the spraying of female ones.

The spaying surgery involves the removal of the uterus and ovaries to eliminate the reproductive hormones, ensuring that a pet cannot be on heat.

Veterinary Surgeon Dr Desmond Tutu examines a dog at Yaya Vet Clinic, Nairobi on November 4, 2023.

Read more Here



