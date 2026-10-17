Breast cancer in men: Warning signs you should not ignore

A hard, painless lump near the nipple, bloody nipple discharge or a nipple that suddenly turns inward may not immediately raise alarm in a man. Breast cancer is commonly associated with women, and some men may not realise that they, too, can develop the disease.
Although male breast cancer is rare, it remains a health concern that requires greater awareness. Fewer than one in 100 breast cancer cases worldwide occur in men, according to Dr Karishma Sharma, a medical oncologist at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.