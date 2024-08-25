Flawlessly flabby-less: From the butt of jokes to a confident woman

For many women hitting the gym, the goals are often quite similar: flatten the tummy, carve out desirable curves, and build a strong physique.

But for Nyambura Gitonga, a 26-year-old, none of that has ever been a struggle. She’s grateful to have been blessed with a naturally curvy figure, something she attributes to genetics.

“I think it’s all in the genes. When you look at my mother, it’s easy to see where I got my curves from,” Nyambura shares with a smile when we meet at Brimark Fitness Club in Nairobi.

However, not everything comes naturally for Nyambura.

“My arms have always been a bit of a challenge,” she adds.

Until last year, Nyambura, who balances a 9-to-5 job with running her business, had never set foot in a gym, nor had she considered working out.

“I never saw the need. Every time I stepped out of the house, dressed up, I got compliments on my figure-eight physique. This went on for so long that I got comfortable,” she reflects.

But comfort, as Nyambura discovered, can sometimes lead to complacency.

Her previously active lifestyle slowed down, and with a busy schedule, she found herself relying on takeout meals more often than not.

“I was at home most of the time, and because I live alone, ordering food was easier than cooking. We all know takeout is usually fatty, salty, and spicy—rarely nutritious—but it’s easy to turn a blind eye when it’s convenient,” she confesses.

As time went on, Nyambura started to notice changes in her body. Her arms became bigger and less toned, and her face started to show the effects of her less-than-healthy diet.

“It got to a point where people started making comments. One person even joked that I looked like I had miraa (khat) stashed in my cheeks because they were so chubby,” Nyambura recalls, laughing.

“Then someone else asked if I was pregnant. My jeans and swimsuits weren’t fitting properly anymore. Things were getting out of control.”





The turning point

For someone used to getting flattering compliments, the critical remarks were her wake-up call. Nyambura knew she needed to take action.

She decided to join a gym to get her health back on track. For four months, she committed to a consistent workout routine, guided by her gym instructors.

“I’m lucky because my body responds quickly to both food and exercise. Within two weeks of regularly going to the gym, I started to see changes. My arms were getting firmer, my tummy wasn’t growing anymore, and my face began to become less chubby,” she says.





Boxing and strength training

Nyambura’s workout routine is centred around strength training, with a focus on reducing the flabbiness in her arms and face.

“I’m not a fan of cardio. It uses up so much energy and leaves you fatigued with minimal gains. I prefer weightlifting because it builds strength and tones your body,” she says.

Her gym sessions usually start with 15 minutes of slow-paced running on the treadmill and another 15 on the bike before moving on to weights.

She incorporates specific arm exercises like bicep curls, tricep dips, and overhead presses, which target the muscles in her arms, helping to reduce flabbiness and build definition.

“I recently added boxing to my routine. I don’t know much about it yet, but I’ve heard it’s great for toning the arms and upper body because of the movements and jabs that really engage your muscles,” Nyambura shares.

The combination of boxing and weightlifting has not only helped her arms but also contributed to a leaner face, as the intensity of the workouts increases her overall fat-burning capacity.





Revamping her diet

Nyambura also made significant changes to her diet.

“I stopped ordering takeout and started preparing my meals. I focused on high-protein foods and portion control became second nature because I tend to eat small amounts at a time,” she explains.

Her go-to high-protein meal is eggs, which she pairs with plenty of vegetables and fermented brewed coffee.

“Eggs are highly nutritious, so I’d have three to four boiled eggs a day. I also started drinking fermented coffee, which helps burn fat by accelerating metabolism. It’s more effective without sugar, so I take it black,” Nyambura adds.

Fermented coffee, she explains, is brewed using a special fermentation technique that enhances its flavour and aroma, making it healthier and easier to digest.





Focusing on a unique goal

While many women might focus on toning their legs or glutes, Nyambura has a different goal in mind.

“I’m obsessed with getting a well-toned back. A strong back gives you unique body symmetry and balance, making you look more attractive. That’s what I’m aiming for,” she says with a smile.

“Not many women focus on their backs, but I think it’s one of the most beautiful features when it’s well-toned.”





Reflections and advice

Reflecting on her journey, Nyambura acknowledges that it hasn’t always been easy.

“Staying consistent was a challenge at first, but once I started seeing results, it became my motivation. The key is to set small, achievable goals and build on them,” she advises.

Nyambura encourages others to embrace strength training and to be patient with their progress.