Health & Fitness Food sources that reduce, eradicate allergies and inflammation in bodies

Muscle inflammation concept. PHOTO | FOTOSEARCH

By ABABACH TAMIRU

You do not have to accept inflammation as a part of your daily living.

A day in the life of a person that suffers from an inflammatory disorder can go from 0 to 100 in a span of 60 seconds. Simple contact with a trigger could cause symptoms, which in the worst cases would be fatal.

Inflammation is not necessarily a bad thing; it is the body's natural immune response to something foreign or to tissue damage. But when it is as a result of your immune system attacking your own cells and body tissues, then you have something to worry about.

This is what an inflammatory disorder is and it almost always results in symptoms like chronic pain, stiffness, redness and swelling and ultimately causes damage to the tissues. An inflammatory disorder does not discriminate; it affects people of all ages, races and it attacks any part of the body (skin, liver, muscle, gut).

From allergies and arthritis, to asthma and autoimmune diseases, to celiac disease and IBS (Irritable bowel syndrome) all these conditions are characterized by inflammation. An episode could be mild and easy to ignore but chronic and frequent inflammation flare-ups have been linked to a wide variety of diseases, including cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, heart disease and aggravatingAttention Deficit Disorder(ADD).

The silver lining though, you do not have to accept inflammation as a part of your daily living. Take Lisa for example, a very athletic, 46-year-old lady who could easily pass for someone in her mid-30s. She’s had asthma since childhood which she now manages quite well with a perfect blend of nutraceuticals, a healthy lifestyle, and pharmacologic therapy.

Before settling for this approach, she would have frequent respiratory episodes. In addition to her labored breathing, she used to experience gastrointestinal uneasiness (an exchange between constipation and loose stools, bloating), sleep was restless and never enough no matter how long she slept, joint aches so bad it interfered with her exercise regimen and had very frequent muscle spasms.

She was constantly fatigued and was beginning to pack in pounds even when she worked out regularly. Together with her doctor, they went on a quest to find a treatment regimen that could manage her most frequent and troubling symptoms leading them to try different modes of treatment which included steroidal inhalers, anti-acids, laxatives, pain meds, and sleep-enhancing medication.

The jackpot was when Lisa decided to incorporate food components, spices and herbs that can help reduce and/or prevent inflammation in your body; the symptoms can become manageable and in some instances be completely eradicated simply by adding some of these anti-inflammatory ‘super foods‘ to your diet:

Garlic

Known for its antibacterial, antiviral, and antioxidant properties, garlic also contains a sulfur-based compound called allicin, which guess what has anti-inflammatory properties. It is also a plus that garlic can be added to almost anything you are cooking up—veggies, soups, meat, sauces—and it makes it that much tastier. Tip: The finer you chop it, the more allicin is released.

Tumeric

The yellow pigment in turmeric which is called curcumin is laced with anti-inflammatory goodness which explains why turmeric is revered in ayurvedic and Chinese medicines to reduce inflammation as well as in the treatment of digestive disorders, wounds and infections. Besides traditional medicine, studies have shown that curcumin has antioxidant properties and may combat cancer.

Others are cloves, ginger, cinnamon, green leafy veggies, fatty fish, nuts, moringa(moringaoleifera, black pepper, bone broth and beetroot.