A good time for healthcare reflection

By KEVIN WW ROMBOSIA

Unprecedently, the past two years have been devastatingly tumultuous for certain organizations and ironically, transformative growth opportunities for others due to the varied ripples of the COVID-19 pandemic. This differing of effects also apply at personal levels.

As we approach the sunset of the year 2021 and the dawn of 2022, it is a timely reflection moment for healthcare organizations.

Mostly, healthcare organizations align along defined visions, missions and strategic objectives statements. This is the rudder that guides the specific entity in its day-to-day operations. This yields the key deliverables along which every staff member working for the organization is held or should be held accountable.

The closure of one year and the start of another poses an opportune moment for a reflection over these.

Simon Sinek, a leading author, developed the Golden Circle theory. In it, he opines that most organizations mistakenly communicate to both internal and external stakeholders by starting with the “what” they do aspect and eventually work their way back to talk about “how” and “why” they do what they do.

However, transformative companies that are universally identified as unique and successful, communicate with an “inside-out” type of thinking. They start with the why and only then do they move on to talk about the how and what portions of what they do.

Golden Circle thinking can be applied at this reflective moment for healthcare organizations. During year closure engagements such as strategic planning, performance appraisal cycles, staff team building sessions, staff recognition moments or at end of year parties, healthcare managers can stir their teams through a why-how-what reflection moment.

It would be prudent to allow for feedback from the team members; both positive and negative, on how best the particular organization is aligning its Golden Circle. These steps can bolster collective organizational camaraderie as the various teams rally towards achieving the collective vision.