Wellness & Fitness Horse syndication grows on Kenyans

Veteran jockey Julie McCann with a horse at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on December 16, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By MARION SITAWA

Over the years, the sport that was once the preserve of the elite has transformed into one that Kenyans cherish. Enthusiasts of all races and ages have made horse racing their favourite weekend activity.

The BDLife arrives just in time to witness the 1,500-metre race. The microphone buzzes as five jockeys emerge from the Jockey Club of Kenya and make their way to the track at Ng’ong Race Course in Nairobi.

Most of those in attendance are horse owners, some are horse enthusiasts, while the rest are Generation Z, eager to bet on the most competitive horse that will win.

Henrick Maehle, a major shareholder of ''Kenny'' in a horse syndicate, is seen making sure each member is comfortable.

As the race starts and the noise of the crowd dies down, everyone's attention turns to the track, fingers crossed, to see which horse will be the first to finish.

Henrick Maehle in the stable with a horse at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on December 16, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

The Syndicate

Henrick, from Norway, says he enjoys riding horses, although he has never been a jockey because of his weight, the appropriate weight for a jockey being 52 kilogrammes or less. "This is my first time as a horse owner, but I have been following the horse track since 2021," he says.

Mr Maehle says they are looking forward to growing more horses in the syndicate. ''I bought Kenny for Sh450,000 at an auction and decided to form a syndicate where you pay 10 percent for monthly maintenance.''

He tells us that the more the horse is trained and maintained, the higher the cost to new members who want to join the syndicate. Similarly, Moses Atemba, an engineer is one of the many Kenyans who own horses. He independently owns four horses and is a member of the ten per cent ownership of ''Kenny''.

"Joining a horse syndicate is a better option because you get a share in high value horses and enjoy revenue from the sport. It's also a social event where we network and bring our family to enjoy the event, '' Mr Atemba says.

He explains that ''the cost of managing a horse can be very expensive, sometimes it's better if there are many people who own a horse, it's convenient to cut down on expenses''.

Mr Atemba's other horses, like "Kenny", are kept in the stables where they are fed and looked after. "In the last competition, I had my horse in the race, but he left the jockey at the start, which was not good. " he laughs and adds that last year none of his horses took part in any of the races.

Horses race at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on December 16, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

The engineer's love affair with horses began by chance and has since developed into a passion. "When I left university my first boss had horses and when he left Kenya he gave me one of his horses. I had no choice but to adapt to being a horse owner.''

He can ride a horse, although he admits that he does not fully know how to take care of a horse for its comfort.

How much did it cost for a horse? "Price differs. Usually at the end of any horse racing season and before the start of the next there is an auction where people can buy shares, buy new ones or sell their horses. A good horse can go from Sh 400,000 to Sh 600,000 for the young ones.’’

Ben Lawrence, who is the General Manager at Jockey Club of Kenya acknowledges that many Kenyans are opting for syndicates because of their affordability. "There is no restriction, however to the number of people joining a syndicate unless the owner restricts.’’ He says

Is there a marketplace for horses in Kenya?

"We see that Kenyans are very interested in buying horses, the ability to buy a horse outright as an individual is a costly thing to get into. Most Kenyan racecourses don't have enough horses in training to get the big races going and increase the betting that keeps people coming back.'' Mr Lawrence says.

Like every other obstacle, Mr Lawrence testifies that the cost of transporting already trained horses from countries such as South Africa, Mauritius and Zimbabwe to Kenya has become a crisis.

"We need more horses in Kenya because if you have more products to sell, you can increase capital,’’ he adds.

Jockey Club of Kenya General Manager Ben Lawrence during an interview at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on December 16, 2023. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

At the event, Mr Lawrence says people come because of their passion for horse racing but there is also a great atmosphere. There are activities with different business vendors, good food, drinks and a perfect family day out.

Horse training

For her part, Julie McCann, who trains horses, acknowledges that they are amazing animals and easy to work with. "Horses are like children, if you give them a pat on the neck they know they have done well, if you project a stern voice they know they have done badly.’’ She says

Ms Julie, who has been a jockey for over 30 years, explains what an amazing experience it is to coordinate with an animal that can't talk to you, but you expect it to perform. "You and the animal have to engage and understand each other to get the best out of it.’’

As we walk into the stables, she communicates with the horses by gracefully rubbing their backs.''I have 16 horses in the stable for training at the moment, five of which are two-year-olds like "Kenny". However, "Kenny" is not ready for racing at the moment, his skeletal legs are open, which means we have to help him build up his road work and speed.’’

When preparing for a race, Ms Julie notes that the horses need to be fit and strong. ''They are ridden out in the woods five to six days a week as they are taught different skills.''

She goes on to explain that in training you go with what the horse gives you as it progresses. "You can't tell a horse where to run and what kind of ground it likes. It will tell you through its performance,’’ she adds.

The way horses navigate to thrive comes with age, young horses about two years old start races at a shorter distance of 900 metres. Ms Julie explains that you have to race them to prepare them for the next race. "We don't just prepare them for the races by only galloping them, although sometimes it's up to the jockey to judge the horse's ability because they can understand the horses better.’’

From her success in the sport, she says that horses are most prime for racing between the ages of two and five years, although some go as far as seven years.

How much does it cost to maintain a horse? ‘’The average cost of maintaining a horse is about Sh55,000 a month for boarding, shoeing, bedding and feeding. Also, grooming is important, the horse needs to be cleaned and rubbed occasionally to stimulate blood circulation.’’ Ms Julie says.

