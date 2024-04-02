Wellness & Fitness Kenyans turn to sleep clinics as disorders rise

People suffering from severe sleep disorder barely sleep.

By WINNIE MABEL

More by this Author

For many people, getting uninterrupted sleep comes easily. When the lights go off, they do not have to count sheep or listen to water sounds for them to sleep for eight straight hours or longer

Then others can barely sleep. They have gone to the lengths of making sure the bedroom is quiet and dark, all gadgets are off, or they drink a little alcohol, but they still cannot sleep.

Among those who are suffering from sleep disorders is George Odera, a language teacher at a private primary school in Nairobi’s Mathare Constituency.

He first developed sleeping problems following the death of his close friend in May 2020. The lack of sleep, he says, interfered with his home life, teaching schedule and social life.

Read more HERE