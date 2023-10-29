Wellness & Fitness My daughter claims God no longer hears her prayers. What might be wrong?

By DR FRANK NJENGA

My 21-year-old daughter has stopped going to church claiming that God has become “Mteja” and she believes that He no longer hears her prayers. Recently, she started dressing like an old woman saying that Mother Teresa's spirit was inserted in her by radio waves! She is changing too much for my liking. What might be going on?

There is something serious going on and I would suggest that you get a mental health expert to see her as soon as possible before things get worse. A story will help to support this view.

A while ago, we saw a girl of a similar age who had made the same complaint about God. She had given up on God and no longer went to church. The first port of call by the family was the local pastor, who admonished her for such sinful thoughts. He told her that God was never a “mteja.” She was also directed to repent and increase the frequency and intensity of prayer. The family accepted this advice.

Things became worse after an aunt took her to her own charismatic “man of God” who said she was possessed by evil spirits which had to be removed. Daily prayer vigils were prescribed. Soon, it was “discovered” that this girl had a demon that made her look at married men in church with “evil desire”.

The situation got worse and at one time she told her mother that satanic spirits from the neighbor’s house were penetrating the wall and putting sexual thoughts into her head. She additionally requested that the television at home be disconnected from the socket to stop it from taking control of her thoughts. Her smartphone was next to go because it was sending her thoughts to the CIA telling them about her most intimate thoughts. The family was perplexed.

It was, however, the voices that tore her apart. At first only softly and intermittently, but in time louder persistent and argumentative.

Others were more hostile and irritating to her. They forced her to do other things such as go around the house 16 times for no reason. Still, other voices argued about God loving or hating her. Some were kind while others said emphatically that she was the child of the devil.

One morning, her mother found her in her bedroom unconscious. She had attempted suicide to escape the torture that even earnest prayer could not give relief. In the hospital, the family were told that this girl had developed schizophrenia, a serious mental illness that has an onset in late adolescence or young adulthood.

They were given reading material, and were, in family therapy, taught how to relate to the girl. They were encouraged to ask as many questions as they had.

They soon understood that though serious, this condition could be effectively treated, provided it was diagnosed early.

The family pastor this time, was a young man who had been well exposed to mental health. He supported the medical view that what the girl needed was both physical and spiritual care. Prayer sessions were organised and a psychologist was invited to speak about the interphase between religion and spirituality; with emphasis on the fact that our patients are the same people who attend church.

They also learnt that mental health experts encourage people to hold on to their faith, whatever that might be.

As for your daughter, she will probably benefit from this approach which recognises the centrality of spirituality in mental health care alongside expert medical help.

