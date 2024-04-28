Pacemaker implant: The lifestyle changes you should expect

If you have an irregular heartbeat that is either too slow or too fast, your cardiologist is likely to recommend you have a pacemaker implant to regulate the heart rhythm.

A pacemaker is a small, battery-powered device that is surgically placed under your skin near the collarbone to control the heartbeat and keep it at normal.

Following the implantation of a pacemaker, adjustments to your daily routine are expected, particularly during the initial recovery phase. It's advisable to refrain from heavy lifting or strenuous activities during this time. In some instances, you might be required to wear an arm sling for 10 to 14 days to prevent excessive movement of your arm. This is due to the risk of dislodging the pacemaker leads.

Activities and sports

Once healed, most daily activities can typically be resumed. Patience during recovery is paramount, and seeking assistance when necessary is encouraged.

While having a pacemaker shouldn't stop you from enjoying life, there are some activities and hobbies you may need to be cautious about. Generally, it's best to avoid sports or activities that involve a lot of physical strain on your body, especially your arms and chest. Contact sports or activities with a risk of falls should also be approached with caution. Instead, focus on gentle exercises like walking, swimming, or light cycling, which are usually safe for people with pacemakers.

Pacemaker maintenance

Attend regular check-ups with your doctor to monitor the function of your pacemaker and make any necessary adjustments. This will typically be more frequent immediately after the pacemaker is implanted and annually thereafter. If you notice any changes in how you feel or any unusual symptoms, don't hesitate to contact your doctor for advice.

Travelling with a pacemaker is generally safe, but there are a few things to consider to ensure a smooth journey. Before travelling, make sure to carry an identification that indicates you have a pacemaker. It might help to ask your doctor to furnish you with a medical certificate indicating you have a pacemaker. Inform security personnel about your pacemaker before going through metal detectors or body scanners at airports or other security checkpoints. These devices won't harm your pacemaker, but it's essential to inform the staff to avoid unnecessary delays.

Signs of failing pacemaker

If you experience any problems with your pacemaker, it's essential to seek medical help promptly. Common signs of potential issues include dizziness, fainting, chest pain, or palpitations. If you notice any of these symptoms or if you feel that your pacemaker isn't working correctly, contact your doctor right away.

Don't ignore any symptoms or assume they will go away on their own – early intervention is key to preventing further complications.

Battery replacement

Generally, pacemaker batteries last a long time, often several years. They're designed to provide reliable power to the pacemaker, ensuring it functions properly.

You'll know it's time to replace your pacemaker's battery because it will give you a warning before it runs out. There are alarms that beep or signal when the battery is low. Also, during your yearly check-ups, doctors will check the battery's life. Going to these check-ups is important to catch any problems early and make sure your pacemaker keeps working well. Just keep an eye on these signals, and you'll be able to replace the battery before it becomes an issue.

Impact on emotional health

Having a pacemaker can sometimes affect your emotional well-being and relationships, especially if it's a new experience for you or your loved ones. It's natural to feel anxious or worried about living with a pacemaker but remember that it's there to improve your health and quality of life. Open communication with your loved ones can help alleviate concerns and strengthen your relationships.

If you're struggling emotionally, don't hesitate to seek support from friends, family, or a counsellor who can provide guidance and understanding. Taking care of your emotional health is just as important as taking care of your physical health.