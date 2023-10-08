Wellness & Fitness Planning to get married? First take these tests

Premarital health screening prepares you for any hurdles that may come your way. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By LINET OWOKO

After hands start touching and couples get comfortable enough for marriage, they forget intimacy and physical attraction are not the only important things to consider before tying the knot.

Fahra Mawji, a marriage and family therapist emphasises the importance of checking your partner's sexual, reproductive, and mental health before deciding to start a family, have children or get into a sexual relationship.

“Premarital health screening prepares you for any hurdles that may come your way. You're able to make informed decisions,” he says.

Premarital screening involves several tests that help detect fertility problems, hereditary diseases and disorders that run in families, or acquired diseases that spread from parent to child.

So which tests must you do before you decide to settle down?

Fertility tests

Infertility is a very traumatic journey. It causes anxiety, attracts stigma as people talk and heap the blame on women. Dr Kireki Omanwa, a consultant obstetrician and gynecologist, and fertility specialist says that you should never wait until you want to conceive to think about their fertility.

“Infertility is not only a women’s issue. It is found in both men and women. Surprisingly, 40 to 45 percent of men compared to 35 percent of women are affected. About 20 percent of infertility cases remain “unexplained”, even after a full diagnostic process,” he says.

Genotypic tests

Parents pass down genetic conditions like blood disorders, kidney diseases, Huntington disease, sickle cell anemia, and even cystic fibrosis to their children.

According to Dr Edgar Gulavi, a consultant obstetrician and gynaecologist at Avenue Healthcare, these tests are important because they assess the risk of passing on genetic disorders to a child.

“If both partners are carriers of a particular genetic disorder, there is a chance that their children may acquire the same condition. Knowing about their genetic makeup can help couples make prudent decisions regarding family planning including seeking genetic counseling or assisted reproductive technologies to lower the chances of their offspring inheriting the condition,” says Dr Gulavi.

Around 14,000 newborns in Kenya are affected by sickle cell disease each year. In sub-Saharan Africa, without regular newborn screening and proper treatment, an estimated 50 to 90 percent of newborns with the disease pass away before reaching their fifth birthday.

HIV/Aids, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs)

HIV and STIs pose risks regardless of whether you are married or not. In marriage, the risks are often underestimated, leading to complacency and potential harm.

Regular testing for HIV and STIs helps preserve a healthy marriage.

“By consistently undergoing testing, couples not only shield themselves from potential harm but also reinforce their emotional connection and solidify their relationship. By steadfastly confronting these obstacles together, couples can create a resilient marriage founded on love, mutual understanding, and trust,” says Dr Omanwa.

STI tests detect diseases such as HIV, syphilis, gonorrhoea, chlamydia, and Hepatitis B. These illnesses can have grave consequences.

“For instance, Hepatitis B is considerably more contagious than HIV, approximately up to 100 times more contagious, and can even be transmitted to newborns during childbirth,” he says.

If a partner receives a positive result for HIV or an STI, it presents an opportunity for their significant other to provide support, compassion, and empathy.

“Undiagnosed HIV and STIs can have serious consequences on someone’s physical and mental health. From a mental health perspective, the fear and anxiety of unknowingly living with these infections can take a toll on an individual's emotional well-being. It can lead to feelings of guilt, shame, and anxiety, all of which can strain a marriage,” says Mr Mawji.

Chlamydia is a silent infection and one of the most common STIs among young adults. If left untreated, Dr Ezekiel Mamo, an obstetrician-gynaecologist, says it can cause serious health problems and even infertility in women.

Some of its symptoms include among others painful urination, unusual discharge, abdominal pain, testicular pain for men, and painful intercourse for women.

“Many people with chlamydia don’t get any noticeable signs or symptoms of the infection, the reason why couples should consider going for testing before marriage and even after marriage. However, it is easy to treat with antibiotics prescribed by a doctor,” says Dr Mamo, adding that, “signs and symptoms however can show up one to three weeks after coming into contact with someone with chlamydia.”

Mental health status

Paranoia, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder and family trauma can strain marriages. So before you marry you should know if the love of your life has a family background of mental conditions or if he or she has gone through trauma that requires counselling.

Ambika Shivashanmugam, a clinical psychologist says that healing from past relational injuries and illnesses, including mental conditions such as schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, should be discussed openly.

“Apart from this, counselling can offer you tools for conflict management, ways to be more present, cultivating a sense of fondness and admiration for your partner, and knowing your partner’s dreams and life ambitions,” he says.

Ms Shivashanmugam says premarital counselling will also help you understand the mental health needs of your partner.

"If your partner is dealing with depression or anxiety, acknowledge their condition and offer them support," she says.

Married couples should also prioritise their mental well-being.

These tests also help assess potential risks that could affect the health and welfare of future generations.

Rh factor and blood group test The presence of the Rh factor, a protein located on the surface of red blood cells, can lead to pregnancy complications if one partner is Rh-positive while the other is Rh-negative.

To determine the Rh factor status of both partners and prevent such complications, Dr Gulavi recommends taking this test.

"When a mother who has a Rh-negative blood type carries a Rh-positive fetus, it can result in Rh incompatibility. This can cause the mother's immune system to generate antibodies that attack the developing baby, leading to complications in future pregnancies, as well as hemolytic disease of the newborn (HDN)," says Dr Gulavi.

Testing allows for appropriate medical interventions and monitoring during pregnancy to prevent potential complications,” he says.

Blood test is crucial in pregnancy, especially regarding the Rhesus factor.

“While blood group tests are not mandatory for couples who want to marry, it is advisable for pregnant women. Fortunately, anti-D immunoglobulins can be administered by doctors at 28 weeks of pregnancy to save the fetus.”

