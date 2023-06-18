Wellness & Fitness Vascular diseases: Your risk factors and surgical options to improve blood flow

By MUSTAFA MUSAJEE

Did you know that we have a medical speciality that takes care of your vascular system that includes blood vessels - both large and small?

Good vascular health is essential to good overall health. When blood flows easily through the body, it delivers the oxygen and nutrients the tissues and organs need.

Vascular surgery is the surgical speciality that focuses on the vascular system as well as the lymphatic system, which moves infection-fighting white blood cells through the body.

Imagine flying in a helicopter over a busy city. Looking down, you can see the system of major expressways, the smaller highways exiting off of them, and even the back roads.

That’s one way to think of your circulatory system, which includes all the arteries and veins that do the critical job of transporting blood throughout your body.

Similar to a traffic jam, a blood clot, or build-up of plaque in any one spot, can restrict the flow and throw the whole system off.

Vascular diseases are any conditions that affect the arteries, blood vessels, veins, and tiny capillaries that carry blood.

It also covers the lymphatic system - the small vessels through which a fluid called lymph, containing infection-fighting white blood cells, travels from the tissues into the blood.

So, who is at risk for vascular problems?

Vascular diseases become more common with age, but if you have a family history of vascular and heart disease, you are at a higher risk, as well as women who are pregnant, or anyone who has a heart-related condition such as high cholesterol or hypertension.

Unhealthy lifestyle also can lead to vascular problems, which are more prevalent among people who smoke or are obese or sedentary, or people whose job entails standing for long periods of time.

How do you know you need to see a vascular surgeon?

Typically, you are referred to a vascular surgeon by your primary care physician. Sometimes patients become acquainted with a vascular surgeon after an unexpected event lands them in the hospital.

You might be referred to a vascular surgeon if you see your regular doctor for pain in your legs, and learn that you have peripheral arterial disease, for example.

If you are in a high-risk category: are a smoker, diabetic, and/or have high blood pressure, you may be a candidate for starting a relationship with a vascular surgeon.

Is surgery necessary for vascular problems?

This depends on the problem. Some people will not need surgery if their vascular disease is diagnosed early and they follow their doctor’s advice, which can be as simple as making lifestyle changes and/or taking medications.

For example, a regular walking routine coupled with aspirin, statins, and other medications can be an effective remedy for early peripheral artery disease, which affects the arteries in the legs and feet.

For other people, surgery may improve quality of life, sometimes relieving pain and improving mobility -and it may be critical to help some people with vascular disease avoid such serious problems as heart attack and stroke.

What types of surgeries are available to treat vascular diseases?

Even though there are different vascular problems, there are essentially two surgical approaches to treatment:

Open surgery: The surgeon makes a long incision in order to have direct access to view and treat the problem.

Endovascular surgery: This is a minimally invasive approach that involves inserting a catheter (a slender, flexible tube) with medications or tiny instruments through the skin and into the blood vessel.

In some complex cases, the surgeon may use a combination of minimally invasive and open approaches.

What are the risks of vascular surgery?

Like all surgeries, vascular surgery poses some risks of complications, which increase if you smoke, are obese and have other serious conditions like chronic lung disease.

There is additional risk when the surgeon operates on the chest or a major blood vessel. But for a serious vascular condition, the benefits often outweigh the risks.

Dr Musajee is a Consultant Vascular and Endovascular Surgeon at Aga Khan University Hospital, Nairobi.