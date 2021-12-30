Health & Fitness Watching your calories this festive season

By COLLINS OMULO

Being more vigilant will ensure your 2021 achievements are not undone within days.

The festive season is here with us and as is the norm, most people, even exercise enthusiasts, let loose as they let go the stress of the entire year.

Out goes strict dieting as heavy meals, deep-fried snacks, consumption of calorie-rich foods, and sedentary behaviour sets in.

But at the end of the season, it is easy to find yourself on the wrong side of the weighing scale after packing in unwanted weight.

Personal fitness trainer Justus Ngumi explains that holiday weight gain is a real concern for many adults who are conscious of their fitness as it is extremely difficult to shed it off afterwards.

He points out that during festivities, people usually go all out whether it is drinking or eating, and sleep less, increasing their chances of gaining weight in the process.

Fredrick Lugongo, a fitness trainer based at Moran Lounge in Nairobi, says that one needs to exercise great restraint and avoid unhealthy habits during the festivities.

This is done by setting limits and sticking to goals regarding food intake, saying no to certain foods and habits that do not align with the set goals even though there might be a slip-up or two.

Here are a few things to look at to keep calories in check.

Balanced meals

It is not just about foods but also the kind of meals one is taking, Ngumi advises. He advocates for balanced meals with more proteins in the meals since they keep one satisfied for a longer time compared to carbohydrates-loaded meals.

Since holiday meals are typically rich in carbs but low in protein, incorporating protein in every meal is important as protein is good for weight control because it increases one’s metabolism and levels of appetite-reducing hormones.

“Eating protein with every meal cuts calorie intake by reducing hunger and appetite. Good sources of protein include lean meats like poultry, fish; low-fat dairy, seafood, and beans,” says Ngumi.

Lugongo adds that the meal should also include fibre intake because just like proteins, they promote fullness.

“Always ensure that your servings have lean protein choices complemented with high-fibre whole grains, fruits, and vegetables, which also help fill you up for relatively few calories.”

He advises that one should also snack wisely by doing away with the likes of cookies but opt for real foods.

“Fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds are filling snacks that don’t contain added sugars or unhealthy fats,” he says.

Avoid processed foods

Still on food, Lugongo says that one should ditch processed foods as they contain excess sugar and unhealthy fats that if not kept in check lead to weight gain.

“Practice healthy eating by cooking your meals from scratch. This way you can monitor your diet and stay on top of your weight.”

Portion size matters

Ngumi recommends that one should regulate the amount of food consumed by making sure to always serve food in a plate as opposed to nibbling at anything they come across as it can be easy to fill up a plate during this period without even realising it.

“Someone can use a small plate to make sure they are eating less. Those who eat larger portions tend to gain more weight than those who eat less. So it's important to control the amount of food you consume.”

Keep drinks on check

Ngumi recommends that soft drinks, which will be readily available during the festivities, should be avoided or taken in moderation as they are loaded with sugars which the body quickly converts into fat.

“Going slow on those sodas will help in making sure you don't gain that extra weight,” adds the trainer.

On alcohol, he recommends that one should stay away from cocktails as they are loaded with tonnes of refined sugars that will easily make someone gain weight.

“Certain alcoholic beverages contain more calories than others. Beers are loaded with additional carbs and high amount of gluten. They can cause inflammation that results in weight gain and bloating. Going for light beers or some spirits that are low in calories will help in weight management.”

Lugongo adds that although a glass of wine can be good for an individual, not all wines are good. For instance, sweet wines contain more calories than dry ones.

“During the festivities, water intake can be greatly affected and therefore, one should make sure they drink lots of water to avoid dehydration,” he recommends.

Be active with family and friends

Away from food and drinks, the trainer adds that engaging in any form of physical activity with family and friends even as simple as a walk is beneficial for weight control as sedentary activities like sitting on the couch watching TV is a common sight during holidays.

Get plenty of sleep

Mr Ngumi adds that sleep deprivation will be quite common as people party and this may lead to weight gain as sleep restriction may lead to a lower metabolism as well as increase a person’s hunger hormone levels, ultimately leading to higher calorie intake.

“An individual should try to get enough sleep because it helps increase metabolism.”

