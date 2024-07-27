Bush mechanic: This task is easier …if you stick to it!

Is there a good way to line up and drive home a small screw if it is in a place too small to fit your fingers and a screwdriver? I’m weary of the struggle not to drop it or cross-thread it. --MN

Don’t try to hold the tiny screw with your fingers.

“Stick” it to the end of the screwdriver and guide the driver into position very steadily to the screw hole with both hands.

Once it is in place and tight, the sticky end of the driver is easy to release (even if you use super glue…but don’t!)

Sticky stuff? If the screw is very small and light, your own spit is always available and usually adequate. Failing that, a smear of waxy paper glue, a dab of honey, and even peanut butter do the trick with heavier screws, especially with a star screwdriver.

If the screw itself is ferrous (iron/steel) the ultimate answer is to use a screwdriver with a magnetic tip. These can be simply purchased, or home-made – by storing your screwdrivers with their tips on a decent magnet.

They will acquire the draw while in the drawer…or on the shelf.





Getting the wrong-sized spanner

Are there “bush” tricks to undo or tighten a nut when you don’t have exactly the right-sized spanner? --Dom.

It’s a good idea to always carry “adjustable” spanners (large and small), and/or a “mole grip” – pliers that lock.

You can also modify a standard spanner, by using a flat screwdriver tip as a wedge.

Using a spanner that is slightly too large, place one side of the jaws against the nut.

Then force the tip of a flat screwdriver into the gap between the other jaw and the other side of the nut.

This might give you enough grip to turn the nut.

Another every-handy item for your tool kit is a small can of penetrating oil.

Among many possible situations it can help solve is if a nut/bolt joint is rusted solid. Spray the seized joint, wait a couple of minutes, and try again.

Releasing the fused joint is sometimes helped by applying clockwise force (as if tightening) before turning anticlockwise to loosen.