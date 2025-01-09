Toolboxes: tailor-made versus off-the-shelf

What’s the best way to pack and carry tools on safari – for the car and other things? The “work” boxes with clip lids in the shops are chintzy, fragile, noisy, and awkward to pack.

If you want a one-stop tool container that fits your equipment and your requirements, the best answer is to have one tailor-made…for you. Your tools, your way of working, your pattern of packing.

What is likely to work best is a canvas carry-all. Padded inside to keep it quiet. And with some sort of stiffener that allows to you squash it into tight-fit luggage space, but with enough rigidity to ensure the compartments stay in shape well enough to keep their contents tidy, findable and protected.