Women shattering automotive glass ceiling

For years, car ownership and the automotive industry have largely been seen as a male-dominated arena.

Men were expected to take the lead when it came to understanding, maintaining, and purchasing cars, while women were often relegated to the role of passive participants.

This left many women feeling intimidated by the mechanics of vehicles, unsure of how to deal with car repairs and reliant on male figures for automotive decisions.

Women are no longer passive players in the world of cars. They are intentional, knowledgeable and assertive about their vehicle choices and mechanical needs.

The days when women would shy away from garages or allow someone else to make decisions on their behalf are slowly fading.

From understanding how engines work to knowing the right questions to ask a mechanic, women are now taking control and leading with confidence.

This shift isn't merely a trend but a significant movement of empowerment, and it's happening across various socioeconomic backgrounds.

Spark of curiosity and knowledge

Anne Wanjiru’s journey into the automotive world did not begin in a garage or dealership. It started in traffic, an unusual place, perhaps, but one where she found inspiration.

Sitting in her car one day, caught in the inevitable Nairobi jam, Ms Wanjiru noticed a surprising number of vehicles with their hoods popped open, their owners stranded in frustration.

‘‘I had made enough savings to buy a car and in that space of deciding on a big-picture kind of girl, I knew there had to be visits to the garage, I remember looking at all the people that had their hoods popped up,’’ she says.

This moment, paired with a looming retrenchment from her job at a financial institution, made Ms Wanjiru realise that she did not fully understand her car beyond driving it.

“I didn’t know where I would go and feel safe at a garage,” she says, reflecting on her early fears of being taken advantage of by unscrupulous mechanics.

Rather than remain in the dark, she decided to dive deep into understanding the inner workings of cars. With the support of her family, who ran a motor vehicle spare parts business, Ms Wanjiru began learning more about vehicles.

‘‘When I started working with my parents, technology made understanding cars way easier because I can now find car catalogues online,’’ she says.

One key resource she discovered was the Electronic Parts Catalogue (EPC), an online tool that provides detailed breakdowns of car components. This technology gave her a clearer understanding of how cars are built and how their parts interact.

‘‘My mother also got me to understand the ‘lingo’ out there that people call nicknames to name cars,” she recalls.

But as her knowledge grew, so did her frustrations with some of the mechanics she encountered.

"Once you are working with cars you need to first understand your car, but another thing is a relationship with a good mechanic also helps."

However, Ms Wanjiru found a breakthrough: "Thanks to an ex, I was introduced to a mechanic who listened to me and figured out a steering issue I had suspected."

"I needed to learn everything I could about cars just to be independent. Also, EPC gave me a map of the parts on the way they connect," she adds

To her, this was not just about fixing her car, it was about asserting her voice and having her knowledge respected. The relationship with that mechanic became a cornerstone of her confidence as a car owner.

"The mechanic I met has outlived the relationship I had with the man who introduced us," she laughs.

Anne Wanjiru Njoroge poses for a photo after the interview on July 19, 2024. Her journey into the automotive began when she realised that she did not fully understand her car beyond driving it. Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

With her knowledge of motors, she easily gets irritated with common car faults.

"I am hypersensitive, I stopped driving people's cars because I always pick up issues in their cars before I even finish backing out of the parking... 90 percent of the time I have driven somebody's car, I have picked an issue that was within where I expected it to be."

Driving different cars has also helped her know what she is okay with and not: ‘‘I was taught how to drive on a shift which was a Prado model KZJ95 that was a 3000cc turbo engine manual car and its diesel which has more power and can carry more weight.’’

"The next time I drove an automatic Prado 2.7 litre, I felt cheated because I could feel the lag in performance and tell that the engine was carrying more than its fair weight, an imbalance in the engine capacity and how big the body was, there was a very huge shift in terms of performance.

"I was sort of driving the same car in terms of size, but the performance was very different," Ms Wanjiru adds.

When it comes to female road harassment, Ms Wanjiru attests: "I get harassed by matatu drivers, of course I don’t enjoy driving the smaller cars because I noticed a very big difference in their attitude.

When you are driving a big vehicle, you are treated as an equal, you will be like another road user who is worthy of the space on the road. The minute you show up with a small car, all the masculine negative energy just shows up."

Speed, thrills, and mechanical confidence

Unlike Ms Wanjiru, Tracy Wagasa’s love affair with cars started early. Growing up, Ms Wagasa was always fascinated by speed and driving, a passion she inherited from her father.

"I am a speed junkie, just like my father," she confesses.

"I just learnt how to drive when I got to 18 years, but I have always had the thrill of driving," she adds.

For Ms Wagasa, driving is not just a mode of transportation, it is an exhilarating experience. She is not afraid to push the limits of her car, and she takes pride in defying the stereotype of cautious, slow-driving women.

"I love speed, it’s definitely against the norm of the societal belief about women," Ms Wagasa says.

She has also faced her share of challenges on the road, including bullying from other drivers especially public service vehicle (PSV) drivers, who often assume female drivers are incompetent.

But instead of letting these experiences deter her, Ms Wagasa has used them to fuel her confidence: “There are times when I have had to bully them back, unapologetically."

Her ability to hold her own on the road is emblematic of her broader confidence in the automotive world.

The Nairobi-based lawyer knows her car inside and out, and she is not shy about asserting her knowledge.

"Whenever I take my car to the mechanic, I treat it like a class. In as much as I drive fast, I tend to be very aware of what is happening in my car.

"I need to understand what exactly they are doing because of the stereotype of being a woman," she says.

Unlike the stereotype of women being clueless about car repairs, she says: " I am grateful for my mechanic because he knows I am not the ordinary type of woman, I am always observant of what is being done to my car."

As a speed junkie are there any features you consider in a car when buying? I ask.

"Currently, the car I have is not my ideal car considering that I am a speed junkie, but in the future, things I would have to consider are the speedometer, how far long can my car drive. I will also look at the fuel consumption," Ms Wagasa says.

On masculine cars, she notes: "It is not a personal preference for me in terms of huge cars...If I have the choice, I don’t think I will go for a big car."

Shifting preferences and changing norms

For Eunice Kuria, who works as a technical instructor in a training department, the changing preferences of women in the automotive world are both exciting and telling.

Over the years, she has observed a shift in the types of cars that women are gravitating towards.

"There has been a shift from the traditional small, girly-coloured vehicles to more SUVs now," she notes.

This change is about functionality and lifestyle. Women today are looking for cars that align with their busy lives, and SUVs offer the perfect blend of power, versatility and space.

"We carry a lot of things, our water bottles, makeup kits, lunch boxes and manufacturers are now incorporating more storage space," Ms Kuria explains.

Toyota Kenya Academy technical instructor Eunice Kuria says the changing preferences of women in the automotive world are both exciting and telling. Photo credit: Bonface Bogita| Nation Media Group

For many women, especially mothers, safety is also a top priority. Features like the ISOFix for car seats and wide-opening doors have become increasingly important.

"Women also want vehicles that are comfortable for their children," Ms Kuria adds, noting that rear-seat comfort is a key consideration for many female buyers.

Interestingly, this shift in preferences extends beyond the type of car. Ms Kuria has noticed that women are also opting for more muted, masculine colours for their vehicles.

"It’s rare to find a woman driving a pink SUV these days. Instead, women are choosing more neutral tones like black, grey and navy, which shows their growing confidence," she adds.

The automotive industry as well is starting to take note of these changes. Car dealerships are beginning to adjust their sales strategies to accommodate the growing number of female buyers.

"Instead of assuming women will prefer small vehicles, salespeople now offer a wide range of options," Ms Kuria explains.

However, while many women still prefer to deal with male salespeople, believing them to be more knowledgeable, Ms Kuria believes that female sales representatives have a unique advantage.

"Female sales representatives can connect with buyers on features that matter most to them, like safety, convenience, and comfort features that male sales reps might overlook."

Also, Ms Kuria notes, "The older women are sticking to the large SUVs like Prado, and Fortuners and I think it’s a way of rewarding themselves after working for so long.

"Unlike those in their 30s who will go for the middle-sized while the younger generation will want something more of hybrid small vehicles."

A new era for women and cars

James Aieko, a mechanic with years of experience, has witnessed first-hand the shift in how women approach car maintenance.

"Women are more vast in their knowledge now when they come to the garage," he says,

He also acknowledges that while not all women may come in with expertise, a growing number are showing a keen interest in understanding their vehicles.

"Most of them are now interested to know what is happening to their cars," Mr Ayieko explains.

For Mr Ayieko, the change is not just a fleeting trend, it’s a transformation he has observed over the years.

“They even know the timelines of when their car needs to be serviced and the issues around that,” he adds.