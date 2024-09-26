Hornsphere: Nothing beats the sound of four horns contemporary, genre style

The common perception is that a group of musicians with horn instruments are stiff and serious, playing intricate classical or jazz notes.

Four young Kenyan musicians are shattering that perception by popularising a style that is steeped in musical knowledge, yet lively and fun and relatable to a mainstream audience.

“When we started playing sax, every piece we played even if it was a traditional African song, people would say,” ah! that’s jazz”,” says Eric “Kimbasaxx” Kimaru, alto saxophonist in the group Hornsphere.

“We are in a generation that wants to entertain people with these instruments, so we didn’t want to box ourselves into just being a jazz group.

"If you listen to our horn lines, they are simple because even a worker in a mjengo (construction site) can hum along, rather than playing some complicated modes.”

The horns quartet comprising Kimaru, Peter Kingori (soprano saxophone), Danson Rabuka (trumpet) and Denilson “Babu” Ochieng (tenor saxophone) has won over many fans with their contemporary, genre-bending style.

They caught the attention of the Nairobi music community when they performed as the opening act for legendary South African singer, guitarist Jonathan Butler at the Nairobi International Jazz festival in October 2023 at the Bomas of Kenya.

Their set was lively with danceable improvisations of African classics that proved irresistible to the packed crowd.

Their success however started when the group was in its infancy, winning the Best Group in African Jazz Award at the 2021 All Africa Music Awards in Nigeria with the entry Dance written by Rabuka.

“We didn’t think beyond that song. We could not believe it, we were like four months old, and that award made us believe in ourselves and do even more,” says Rabuka.

Their rendition of Nairobi, written by renowned singer and producer, Bensoul, created a big impact when they group performed it during their live sets.

“Sauti Sol pushed us to go to the studio and record. They were like do you guys have music? Bien specifically was like “why not! Go record”,” recalls Kingori.

Hornsphere took up the challenge, releasing their debut EP Sherehe in 2021 and the follow-up, Formation in 2023. Tonight, they will headline their first ever, self-curated concert, Hornsphere Live, at the Alloy Lounge, Sarit Centre, Nairobi.

“This is a culmination of all that we have done in the period that we have been on the scene,” says Kingori during an interview last week in between rehearsals.

“This time we have taken a big leap. This is monumental for us and other instrumental players on the scene proving that you don’t have to wait to be invited to a festival. You have a fanbase and you have good music, and you can organise your own show.”

Hornsphere will be supported during the performance by highly-rated musical group, The Unit Band. “The band give the energy, and they complement our sound to make it livelier,” explains Rabuka. “Nothing beats the sound of four horns, so imagine a horns quartet and a four-piece band of guitar, bass, drums and keyboards.”

The theme of the concert is the power of the horn. Which according to the group is a demonstration of how powerful their instruments are. “We may just blow on them, but the sound is therapeutic,” says Kimaru.

“The people coming to show, not because of who I am, or who Kingori, it is because of the music that we play and how we play as Hornsphere.”

The objective is to prop up their fellow instrumentalists which is why the lineup of the concert has guitarist Ivy Alexander an opening act followed by Don who is a top saxophonist.

The guest artistes are drawn from a network of stellar artists, including Ayrosh, Watendawili, Charisma and Mutoriah, who have either been featured on music by Hornsphere or have included the group in their own recordings.

“We are not just playing but we are strategic and want to create an impact in society,” explains Kingori. “We aim to encourage more players, not just in high school for examinations but you can do this as a career.”

The band members have their exposure to music while in school to thank for their careers with three of them having met at the Kenya Music Festivals.

Kingori who began playing music at the Alliance High School met Rabuka who was initially a drummer before taking up trumpet and his classmate Babu who were both at Pumwani Boys School.

Kimaru who started on drums and keyboard in primary school before switching to the saxophone while at Kabarak High School, met the trio during the annual Praise Atmosphere by gospel artist Evelyn Wanjiru