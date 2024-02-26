Personal Finance Benefits of bonds, money market funds in diversified investment portfolio

A man analysing stock market data charts and taking notes. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By KENNEDY CHEGE KARIUKI

More by this Author

Question: How important are bonds and money market funds in a diversified investment portfolio, especially in a volatile economic climate?

In the ever-changing landscape of financial markets, investors are constantly seeking ways to navigate the uncertainties that come with economic volatility.

A key strategy that has proven its worth over time is the construction of a diversified portfolio. Within this framework, the inclusion of different asset classes such as bonds, stocks and money market funds play a pivotal role in enhancing stability and managing risk.

Understanding bonds

Bonds are debt securities issued by governments or corporations to raise capital. Investors who purchase bonds essentially lend money to the issuer in exchange for periodic interest payments and the return of the principal amount at maturity.

Read: How to have a financially prosperous 2024

Bonds are considered a safer investment compared to stocks, making them an essential component in a diversified portfolio.

They are often considered as a crucial component of a diversified investment portfolio due to their potential to provide income, capital preservation, and stability. They can act as a hedge to more volatile assets like stocks, offering a degree of risk mitigation.

Given the prevailing economic conditions of rising interest rates and high inflation, some key strategies in bond investing.

Depending on your risk tolerance and investment horizon, you can adjust your bond portfolio's duration to capitalise on or protect against interest rate movements. For example, it’s more prudent to invest in short-term bonds during periods of high interest rates.

Secondly, given economic uncertainties, it would be prudent to maintain a balance between risk and return by emphasizing high-quality bonds. Government bonds are usually considered risk-free and might be a safe option.

Moreover, spreading your bond investments across different issuers, sectors and maturities can also help reduce risk. This diversification helps mitigate the impact of poor performance in a specific segment of the bond market. For example, investing in both government and corporate bonds.

Lastly, given the potential for rising interest rates, a focus on managing interest rate sensitivity perhaps by incorporating shorter-duration bonds, may be prudent.

Read: MWANYASI: For your investment returns report card

Money market funds

Money market funds, on the other hand, are collective investment schemes that invest in short-term, high-quality debt securities such as Treasury bills, bank deposits and commercial paper.

They aim to provide liquidity and stability while generating a modest level of income. They are often valuable for their liquidity, low risk, stability and source of funds for short-term needs.

Given the prevailing economic conditions of rising interest rates and high inflation, there are certain strategies to consider when investing in money market funds. The emphasis on liquidity becomes more critical.

Money market funds can serve as a temporary parking place for cash while maintaining liquidity. Moreover, staying informed about the economic environment and any changes in interest rates or credit conditions is also important.

That means regularly reviewing the holdings and performance of the money market fund to ensure it aligns with your investment objectives.

Additionally, diversifying your money market fund investments is also important. This helps spread risk and minimizes the impact of defaults from a single issuer.

Read: How can I hedge my retirement investments against inflation?

Furthermore, understanding the interest rate sensitivity of money market funds is also crucial. In times of economic uncertainty, the Central Bank may adjust interest rates. Therefore, considering funds with shorter average maturities can reduce the impact of potential interest rate fluctuations.

Lastly, prioritise the safety of your principal by investing in money market funds with high credit quality. These funds typically invest in short-term debt instruments issued by governments and financial institutions. Overall, given the dynamic economic environment, maintaining flexibility in bond and money market fund strategies is crucial.

As the economic climate evolves, investors need to stay informed and work closely with their wealth advisor to tailor their bond and money market fund strategies to align with their financial goals, risk tolerance, and the prevailing market conditions.

The writer is a senior investment analyst and can be reached via [email protected]