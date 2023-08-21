Personal Finance Credit rating: Watch out for these factors to increase your attractiveness among lenders

Credit ratings are relevant, particularly in this day and age. PHOTO | SHUTTERSTOCK

By SURJIT SINGH FLORA

A personal loan is the best way to meet unexpected expenses. With its help, you can easily fulfil your dreams, like home renovation, children's education, marriage, and foreign travel.

The big thing is that personal loans are given by banks only to those customers whose credit is good in the eyes of the bank and who fulfill all the bank's criteria.

Credit ratings are relevant, particularly in this day and age. The amount of access they provide varies depending on their quality.

Loans, mortgages, and other financial benefits are only available to individuals with a good credit rating.

Also, the borrower's net worth or assets are referred to as capital. Lenders will examine the borrower's financial condition to assess if they have sufficient assets to pay the loan in the event of default.

Borrowers with considerable investments may be seen as less hazardous to lend to.

In Kenya and around the globe, every bank checks your credit rating. If your credit rating is low, banks and financial companies might refuse to give you the loan, or if it’s medium, they might charge you a hefty interest rate. Credit scores vary from 250 to 900, with 250 being a poor score and 900 being an excellent score.

A consumer's credit score is a three-digit number that is calculated based on the consumer's credit history and is provided by any one of the three credit reference bureaus that are currently operating in Kenya: Credit Info Kenya, Metropol CRB, and TransUnion Kenya.

This is one of the many ways that lenders evaluate the risk associated with providing a loan to a potential borrower.

It is still feasible to get a loan if you have a poor credit history and have been blacklisted in Kenya. The following factors are considered.

Credit score: A credit score gives the bank an accurate report of your financial transactions. With this, the bank can know the credit capacity of its customers. If your credit score is above 750, your loan application is more likely to be approved.

Loan amount: In any loan application, banks pay close attention to the customer's requested amount. If you apply for a suitable amount of loan according to your financial capacity, your chances of getting it cleared will be higher.

Other concurrent loans: If you already have a loan in progress, the chances of your loan application being rejected by the bank increase. In such a case, you should apply for the second loan only after clearing your first loan.

Add someone else: If you apply for a personal loan jointly with the bank along with another earner in your family, the chances of getting the loan are higher. The main reason behind this is that the bank increases the creditworthiness of you and the co-borrower, and you become a more reliable applicant in the eyes of the bank.

Surjit Singh Flora is a veteran journalist and freelance writer based in Brampton Canada.