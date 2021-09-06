Personal Finance Impact of strategic succession planning

By EVELYN KARANJA

More by this Author Summary The Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted the importance of implementing a business continuity and succession plan that accounts for emergency and disaster circumstances.

If a firm does not already have one in place, now is the time to implement one.

When the pandemic first erupted, numerous companies were forced to lay off or furlough their staff, putting them at risk of losing their employment.

And with no particular end in sight, the employment rate has plummeted. But there are still positions that need to be filled.

WHY PLAN?

A robust succession plan should be in place for a company to thrive and function properly.

Succession planning is the process through which a company ensures that persons are hired and developed to fill each important position within the organisation.

Its objective is to provide an adequate supply of successors for current and future important jobs.

Organisations utilise this method to guarantee that critical positions are taken care of. It is a critical activity that focuses on people's career planning and management to satisfy their needs and goals.

Therefore succession planning includes identifying and preparing candidates to succeed current incumbents in the event of resignation, retirement, promotions, development, expansion, or the establishment of new jobs.

The dynamics of an organisation, employee performance, and prospective evaluations all play important roles in determining the business' succession planning.

Internal succession offers possibilities for workers to advance in their careers, therefore ensuring the organisation's continuation.

Thus, organisations should constantly be aware that individuals come and go, and it is up to the human resources department, with management's assistance, to identify and nurture successors on all fronts of the business, not just for top management.

They should make certain that when successors are selected, they are prepared to take over the post as soon as it becomes available.

For this to happen, an organisation must first identify the essential roles that are difficult to replace.

An assessment and prioritisation of existing and upcoming requirements is required, which will entail evaluating strategic and operational strategies to clearly identify the priorities.

Furthermore, evaluating and grading staff members who possess the necessary skills and expertise will aid in the development and nurturing of important employees for future roles through mentorship.

Formalising aggressive job rotation will also allow the applicant being groomed to gain experience in all areas relevant to the post.

They get to handle actual work and responsibilities, which will benefit them in the future when they take on the role for which they are being groomed.

Nonetheless, succession planning carries certain dangers, particularly if the process is not effectively communicated, which may lead to a lot of misunderstanding and emotional instability inside the business, even leading to some people leaving.

Furthermore, the business may occasionally lack the skill required to begin developing an individual for specific jobs.

However, inclusivity makes it simpler for organisations to fill vacant positions and save money on external recruiting while also ensuring the organization's seamless operation.

NEW NORM

Consequently, and in this new norm succession planning strengthens the corporate image of the organisation in the market and attracts a competent workforce. Anyone would want to work in a position where chances occur and possibly someday become the Chief Executive Officer.

To put it succinctly, the Covid-19 pandemic has demonstrated that the CEO and senior executives are not immune, and that businesses should have a succession plan in place to accommodate unanticipated events.

As a result, management and the board of directors will need to work together to establish business continuity and succession plans that are reviewed and changed as needed. As a result, succession planning is only going to become more popular.