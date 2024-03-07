Personal Finance Where Gen Zs are investing their money

Gen Zs mostly depend on social media and other digital tools for financial literacy. Shutterstock

By EDNA MWENDA

Gen Zs are bucking the stereotype of footloose youth partying and recklessly spending to prove themselves a generation of astute investors boldly venturing into new territories. The 20-somethings have learned fast how to invest in shares and bonds at a younger age than their parents did.

While the older generation has traditionally favoured investments such as real estate, bonds, and stocks, GenZs are boldly charting the new waters of cryptocurrency, forex trading and non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

Others say they have taken up gambling as a form of investment.

