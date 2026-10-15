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Life after the corner office: Allan Kilavuka learns to take back his time

 Kenya Airways former Group Managing Director and CEO Allan Kilavuka poses for a picture after the interview on October 13, 2026.

Photo credit: Francis Nderitu | Nation Media Group

By  Jackson Biko

Contributor

Nation Media Group

Allan Kilavuka, for the first time in God-knows-when, no longer has an executive assistant. Setting up this interview with him stretched time into space. “It might sound trivial, but I’m struggling with my calendar,” he says. Messages can go unanswered for a while, mostly because half the time he’s out on his farm in Kitale, getting his nose dirty.

This is what happens when the machinery around a chief executive is switched off. The PA goes. The diary goes. You discover how much of your life other people were running.

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