Profiles Annepeace Alwala: From Githurai to the top of global corporate ladder

AnnePeace Alwala during an interview at Serena Hotel in Nairobi on February 28, 2024. PHOTO | BONFACE BOGITA | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

Annepeace Alwala, vice president of global service delivery at SamaSource, knows something about roughing it. She grew up in the gruffier part of town where crime reigned high, and mothers were often called to stand over the bodies of their dead sons. She also knows about leaving that desperate environment and working her way into the corporate world as a customer care experience professional. (Last post as head of customer care, Multichoice Group).

