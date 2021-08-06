Profiles Celebrity stylist who wears many hats

Ms Wairimu Kabutu is a photographer, founder of Fiesta House Attire and a real estate entrepreneur. PHOTO | POOL

By JAMES KAHONGEH

More by this Author Summary When she started Fiesta House Attires five years ago, she went for fashion and celebrity styling, a vibrant venture that has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years in Kenya.

A standard shoot costs Sh20,000 while a deluxe package goes for Sh25,000.

Celebrity styling is replete with pitfalls, she says, with a little misstep enough to knock you out of business.

It’s hopeless to try to place the disposition of Wairimu Kabutu. The photographer, celebrity stylist and founder of Fiesta House Attires sends out mixed signals when you interact with her for the first time.

One moment she’s brusque and nearly as detached; sunny and benign the next. Her manner hardly changes even after settling down for this interview.

When she started Fiesta House Attires five years ago, she went for fashion and celebrity styling, a vibrant venture that has grown in leaps and bounds in recent years in Kenya.

“It’s a rewarding business when you have good networks. Pay is irresistible.”

Along the way, however, Wairimu discovered her natural path, and herself, in maternity photography. Also called baby bump photography, the niche is a fairly new front in Kenya. Few people were doing it when she started four years ago. Today, it’s the rage.

Why maternity photography, though? Who is the clientele?

“For many years, pregnancy has been a lonely journey for women. They would nurse it alone while struggling with facial breakouts, weight gain, hormonal imbalance and emotional changes. Not anymore.”

That husbands and partners are part of the process, Wairimu says, allows the couple “to bond, to walk the journey together and to celebrate love.”

For the modern couple, pregnancy is an exciting journey that’s captured in photos and videos. It’s this need for memories that has given rise to businesses such as hers.

Yet maternity photography isn’t just about taking photos. It’s a complete makeover, she explains.

“The mother is styled, accessorised, dressed in designer gowns and crowned before the photoshoot. These make her feel beautiful, loved and cared for.”

She adds: “The target is middle-class families. Packages depend on accompaniments, location and number of photos.”

A standard shoot costs Sh20,000 while a deluxe package goes for Sh25,000.

Celebrity styling is replete with pitfalls, she says, with a little misstep enough to knock you out of business. How so? Aren’t top personalities less fussy about trivialities?

Wairimu clarifies: “You go wrong the moment you get personal. Celebrities like to be attended to and to be left alone. If she comes for makeup, do the makeup and move on. Don’t ask personal questions. Asking for favours is a taboo. Instead, make your clients comfortable. Be professional at all times.”

Jump off a cliff and develop wings on your way down. Such is her business mantra. So, what type of risk taker is she?

“I don’t hold back on my investments. You get to learn about a business when you’re bold. I’m calculating but daring.”

I observe that it was daring to put money on Posh Manor, her real estate company, especially when the industry’s fortunes have been skidding. This company sells luxury homes, ranging from commercial to private and holiday homes.

It’s been a tough year for the property business, even more so in the high-end property market. Her story is scarcely different.

“It’s the most challenging business I’ve ever tried,” Wairimu admits, somewhat absentmindedly. “Buyers of luxury homes are high-networth individuals. You don’t find these people on social media.”

Where then? “At their hangout places; private clubs, gyms and hotels.”

To access potential clients, Wairimu has had to acquire membership for various clubs in the country. Even so, she can’t sell to members outright. “You must first establish high-value networks. Get to know people well. Become acquaintances. When people are comfortable, conversations around property naturally emerge.”

Ultimate test

It’s then that she strikes. Selling luxury homes, she notes, is the ultimate test of patience in business. “The hardest past isn’t to make conversions. It’s to nurture networks with potential buyers.”

In Kenya, real estate has been the go-to venture for majority of investors. What was her pull? Penny or passion? “As an entrepreneur, you try your hand at everything. Real estate has immense possibilities.”

But also multiple setbacks for, especially, young women players. Things may have changed, yet real estate remains a majorly boys’ playfield.

Only this doesn’t dampen her enthusiasm. She says: “I’m breaking barriers for myself and for other women.”

She turns 30 next year. What does the next decade look like for her? Wairimu heaves, and appears to rummage her mind, before revealing: “I’m eyeing growth in all dimensions of my life.” But first, internally.

“I want to grow emotionally and spiritually. I want to become more conscious of myself. Yoga and meditation are closest to my heart these days.”

While not particularly a buff, fitness ranks high in her priorities. “I’m a member of a gym in Parklands where I work out regularly.”

She also hopes to expand her ventures and to make more money. I’m curious to know about her relationship with money.

Wairimu lets out a mechanical laugh, before frowning. She says: “It was chaotic at first. I spent without controls.” And now? “Warm and comfortable. When you learn to save and invest, you lure money towards you. It only eludes you when you only spend it. I’m still learning positive values about money.”

Wairimu has no family of her own, and appears knocked off kilter by the question on dating. Once the discomfiture thaws, she looks up, wearing an inscrutable smile. “I’m seeing someone.” There’s an unmistakable hint of finality in her response, which indicates that the subject is closed.

It’s never easy to get fashion enthusiasts to talk about their sense of style. It’s a winding discourse that never ends. It’s no different with Wairimu.

To look at what she wears for hints of her fashion leanings is to look in the wrong place. I ask her, though, to pin her style to three elements. “Casual, edgy and vintage,” she says, but adds, nonetheless: “I switch from office wear to street chic quite easily. Sometimes I’ll go bohemian, even rugged. There are no limits to fashion. I’m open-minded.’’

On jewellery and accessories, an Obaku watch, blazers and Zara hats are her most prized possessions.

Pastimes? It turns out Wairimu is a “beach girl” who parties as hard as she works. “I love safari. I travel bimonthly. Sometimes with friends, sometimes alone. The road is my favourite place.”

Her other favourite place is on horseback. “I learnt to ride properly last year. I play polo matches at Nairobi Polo Club.”