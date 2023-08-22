Profiles George Bodo: Gone too soon

George Bodo was instrumental in forming a community of financial analysts that remains a vibrant platform for discourse between financial analysts. ILLUSTRATION | JOSEPH BARASA | NMG

This is a tribute to an adept professional in Kenya’s financial and macroeconomics industry, George Bodo. He contributed immensely to the Business Daily’s columns with dedication and unique prowess, making his articles a joy to read.

Bodo was highly regarded in financial analysis and macroeconomics by many in the industry, who looked up to him for his opinion on the latest topics about companies, the economy and everything finance and economics.

His coverage of various companies, most notably sub-Saharan banks, was second to none.

He was concise and bold in his writing and put his point across eloquently. He mastered a perfect balance between thorough professional opinion pieces and fearless banter on the top topics of the day.

Just scroll through his X (Twitter) page, and you’ll see what we mean! No holds barred when giving his opinion and well-thought advice to governments, business leaders, investors, analysts and anyone who cared to learn more about finance and macroeconomics.

Bodo was not only a bold professional but was also full of compassion and genuinely cared about others. After serious industry business, he would always find a window to ask how one was doing and feeling.

He was passionate and dedicated, such that even while in hospital, he continued to work, telling a close friend that “he was just less productive and not brain dead”, all this with stacks of Business Daily newspapers next to his bed.

His achievements are numerous, but to name a few, he was an analyst at Genghis Capital in 2010, after which he moved to AIB-AXYS Africa in 2011 and then to Ecobank Transnational Incorporated to head the banking research unit.

After almost eight years, he founded Callstreet Research and Analytics before joining Hamilcar Capital Limited as a director.

Through Callstreet, for instance, Bodo was involved in several transactions, including the Nairobi Business Ventures acquisitions of some four companies.

Over the years, he contributed to several organisations, such as the Business Daily and Institute of Chartered Investment and Financial Analysts, with his opinion pieces that were informative and a joy to read for any keen reader.

He was instrumental in forming a community of financial analysts that remains a vibrant platform for discourse between financial analysts.

His work greatly inspired many to be vocal about their views and be keen on ensuring their analysis was backed by accurate methodology and insights.

Bodo had a profound impact on financial analysis and macroeconomics. He leaves behind a legacy of thorough analysis and zero tolerance for mediocrity.

His death has created a great void, which will be hard to fill. Those he inspired can only carry on his legacy by being astute analysts and fearless contributors to finance and macroeconomics, now more than ever when the country needs it.

Any financial analyst who interacted with him is grateful for having had the opportunity to know and work alongside him. He had a lasting influence on both a personal and professional level.

We acknowledge the profound loss experienced by his family, friends and, most of all, his wife and four children.

Our deepest condolences and support goes out to them during this difficult time. The family was important to Bodo, and so was leading and guiding them along the right path.

He accompanied his young family to Consolata Catholic Church on Sundays — an activity he felt was very important for their upbringing and fortitude as a family unit. May this faith that he and his family leaned on comfort them during this time.

Bodo was a passionate man full of life who enjoyed his Formula 1 and football. Many enjoyed his sports banter both online and over a meal.

Bodo’s illness and untimely death are indeed regrettable. We have lost him too soon. As the financial analyst community, we continue to offer support and comfort to his grieving family members, friends and colleagues who worked with him.

The community is committed to honouring his memory and upholding his irreplaceable contributions to the industry.

Bodo, rest well until we meet again!

Cynthia Omondi is the Senior Manager, Partnerships, at Stanbic Bank Kenya.

Renaldo D'Souza is Head of Research at Sterling Capital.

Johnson Nderi is Manager, Corporate Finance and Advisory ABC Capital.