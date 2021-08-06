Profiles Man accused of offering Kenyans illusionary greener pasture

GoldenScape property Peter Wangai Muriithi at Milimani law courts on March 18, 2021. NMG PHOTO | DENNIS ONSONGO

By SAM KIPLAGAT

More by this Author Summary A sweet deal to any investor or Kenyans with a huge appetite for high returns, risk-takers and even those desperate to make a kill.

And that is how hundreds of Kenyans invested an estimated Sh1.4 billion in the company hoping for better returns

The advertisements were eye-catching: Invest Sh380,000 and get returns of Sh200,000 every six months for two years.

In yet another one, invest in four greenhouses at Sh320,000 and get the fifth one for free. These and many other messages lured hundreds of Kenyans to investing their hard-earned money into Goldenscape Greenhouses Ltd, an agribusiness ran by sweet-talking Peter Wangai Muriithi.

The investors came from far and wide as Kenyans residing in the US and Europe bought into the smart farming idea and pumped their money into Mr Wanga’s company.

The returns, however, have since turned to premium tears and desperation to would be millionaires.

Mr Wangai’s story read like that of many Kenyans. Growing up in poverty but with a burning desire to make it in life. He made it to the club but sadly though, he built his empire through tears of hundreds of investors who bought into his greenhouses idea.

The suspected fraudster was on Monday brought before a Nairobi court to face more than 350 counts of obtaining money by pretence and issuing bad cheques.

Mr Wangai was brought before a Milimani Law Court early this week but before he pleaded to the charges before chief magistrate Martha Mutuku, there was an argument whether the charges should be split. He has to wait until August 9 when the court will decide on the application. Meanwhile, the court ordered him to deposit a cash bail of Sh10 million to secure his freedom.

In March, Mr Wanagi denied a total of 21 counts when he appeared before Ms Mutuku. Through his company, he is accused of luring Kenyans to invest in greenhouses that were to be set up in among other areas, Ol Kalou and Nyahururu in Nyandarua County.

Still, in March, Assets Recovery Agency obtained orders barring Mr Wangai and his company from disposing of any of his properties, among them land and vehicles, pending the determination of a petition pending before the High Court.

The court issued a caveat against 15 parcels in Laikipia and Kajiado counties, six vehicles and five motorcycles registered in his name and that of his companies.

“An order be and is hereby issued directing the respective Land registrars to register a caveat against the titles of each of the land parcels specified,” Justice James Wakiaga directed.

The State agency said investigations established that Mr Wangai through his companies was involved in a scheme of money laundering, using funds received from the public, which were later transferred to his bank accounts, companies or business entities, he owns.

The court heard that Mr Wangai later used the illegally acquired funds to purchase properties in various names, including the companies he owns.

The agency said preliminary investigations established between 2014 and 2020, Mr Wangai and his companies had received Sh1.48 billion and the funds were deposited in several accounts.

“That within the said period there were massive suspicious cash withdrawals, transfers, inter and intra-bank transfers from other accounts to the accounts under investigations and other bank accounts owned by the first respondent (Mr Wangai) in suspicious complex money laundering schemes,” said the ARA.

Some of his victims include Eunice Mosiara, who said she invested Sh1.04 million between January 31 and September 19, 2019. Ms Mosiara said she paid the money at the Kimathi House company offices in Nairobi for three greenhouses.

She was allegedly informed that she would get a return of Sh275,000 from each of the greenhouses after every six months.

Mr Wangai’s companies include Goldenscape Greenhouse Limited, Goldenscape Trees Africa Limited and Silverstone.

The companies started off in Ngong in Kajiado then to Rumuruti in Laikipia County and Ol Kalou in Nyandarua and even Meru County.