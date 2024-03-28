Sh200 'seed' that changed Ellen Kamau's fortune

Profiles
Sh200 'seed' that changed Ellen Kamau's fortuneFriday March 29 2024
Dr Ellen Karuga Kamau - under Women in AI - has developed a revolutionary AI tool to empower expectant mothers in their journey through pregnancy and early parenthood. As the Director of Tech in Women in AI Kenya and the founder and director of Vista Prime Solution, Ellen has been busy rolling out the product since last November.
Her journey as an accomplished software engineer has been protracted, but she now boasts a Ph.D. in Management and Leadership. “I’m passionate about Evacare, especially because I was a teen mother, and I know the challenges that come with that.”
