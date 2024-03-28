Profiles Sh200 'seed' that changed Ellen Kamau's fortune

Managing Director at Vista Prime Solutions Ltd Dr Ellen Kamau poses for a photo on March 26, 2024 at Sarova Stanley Hotel in Nairobi. PHOTO | BILLY OGADA | NMG

By JACKSON BIKO

More by this Author

Dr Ellen Karuga Kamau - under Women in AI - has developed a revolutionary AI tool to empower expectant mothers in their journey through pregnancy and early parenthood. As the Director of Tech in Women in AI Kenya and the founder and director of Vista Prime Solution, Ellen has been busy rolling out the product since last November.

Her journey as an accomplished software engineer has been protracted, but she now boasts a Ph.D. in Management and Leadership. “I’m passionate about Evacare, especially because I was a teen mother, and I know the challenges that come with that.”

Read more HERE