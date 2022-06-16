Society Celebrating Kenyan nightlife resilience

Dj Xclusive (left) and Meera Kaira pose for a photo during the Save the Night event hosted by Jagermeister at the Noir Gallery on June 09, 2022. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NMG

By HILARY KIMUYU

Kenyan artists, bartenders, and creatives met over the weekend to celebrate the revival of nightlife after the debilitating Covid-19 restrictions.

Hosted by Viva Global Kenya, the distributor of German liquor brand Jägermeister that launched the Meister Drop-Ins- virtual parties where paying fans are invited- it was a celebration of resilience in the face of adversity.

“At the start of the pandemic, Jägermeister knew the negative impact it would have. As a result, the company launched its global #SAVETHENIGHT programme which included various charity initiatives to raise money for those whose passion, skill, and hard work fuel and inspire the nightlife economy,” said Viva Global business development manager Meera Karia.

The campaign was designed first and foremost to support the nightlife community and entertain its audience during the pandemic lockdown.

In Kenya, they partnered with various artists, like Ed Wainaina, a talented mural artist, and various mixologists like Monica Rungu and Malesi, who showcased new cocktails using Jagermeister.

In the music scene, Foozak, Dylan-S, Dj Vidza, NU FUNK, Dj Exclusive, and a few others participated as did Metamorphisized, an upcoming, young talented streetwear clothing artist.

Kenyan percussionist Kasiva Mutua was all praise for the virtual parties. “There are people like me the world over who couldn't work during the toughest period of the lockdowns and there were people the world over looking for entertainment. Meister Drop-In's connected us, in one or two clicks. We got to work and virtual party-goers got entertained.”

Dj Exclusive said: “When I got the call I was happy, but when the cheque came in I was over the moon as I was able to pay my landlord four months’ rent in advance. That had me settled.”

Another artist Patti Endo said the parties allowed him the creative freedom to express himself.

"It was extremely fulfilling,” he said.

In the end, Meister Classes produced a series of free online tutorials with the participating, Meisters of nightlife on various topics such as mixing cocktails, Deejaying, or tattoo art.

