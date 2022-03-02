Society How to craft powerful messages that get across to the intended audience

By LORRAINE ONDURU

Today, we live in the reality of words and ideas that have been articulated and documented into laws and governing principles to determine the pathways that the society at large should take.

The art and practice of communication has come a long way, particularly in the African context. We come from a rich heritage of storytelling that includes word of mouth and sitting at the feet of trusted elders to hear them spin stories about our culture, moral values and how to understand God and one another.

Communication still plays a central role in how we function in today’s society and has certainly changed in practice and impact.

But what is the true essence of communication? It’s easy to assume that we understand what it is all about, given that we practice it every day whether audibly or not.

However, looking at the genesis of communications to answer this question will lead us down the path of crafting meaningful, effective and impactful messaging for intended audiences.

Think of something that you have a strong opinion about. How did you get there? Likely, you developed a position from a thought in your mind that you meditated on and, which may be cemented further through personal experiences.

This originating thought may also lead you down the path of taking an action. Our articulation of messages follows a similar pathway. We take what is unseen, namely our thoughts and ideas and then turn them into words, which we share through different channels.

Ultimately, our words create worlds and contexts that we and our environment dwell in.

What kind of world do we envision for ourselves tomorrow? The answer lies in how and what we communicate. At the individual level, the outflow of a person’s life can be seen in how they think and the environment they articulate for themselves to live in.

We have a chance to alter how and what we communicate in Africa. We can review the foundation of what we say and ensure that we are driven by the need to change and transform those who interact with our messaging.

This is even more important given the present reality we find ourselves in. Covid-19 has changed the world in many ways over the past two years. This evolution continues to happen as we question long-held beliefs and assumptions about ourselves, our communities, as well as the systems and structures that we’ve historically based our lives on.

How can we pay more careful attention to what we are communicating? We can go beyond what we’ve always known, namely pairing a message with intended recipients through diverse channels of communication. How can we play an intentional role in shaping the narrative that we live in as a nation, particularly as we head into the General Elections this year?

As communicators, let us chart a new pathway and be purveyors of reliable, accurate and unbiased information which is critical to provide people across different cadres of society with a basis to shape their actions and plans for the future.

Onduru is a communications practitioner